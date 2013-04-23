The Internet's Most Hilarious Responses To A Liverpool Player Biting An Opponent

Star Liverpool striker Luis Suarez bit Chelsea defender Bransilov Ivanovoc in the 68th minute yesterday.



It’s already one of the most famous biting incidents in sports history. Naturally, the Internet came through in a big way with some hilarious photoshops and tweets.

Suarez as Jaws:

dun dun dun dun DUN DUN DUN DUN twitter.com/netw3rk/status… — netw3rk (@netw3rk) April 21, 2013

Suarez with a dog cone:

A @reddit user has found the solution for Luis Suarez’s biting problem twitter.com/BleacherReport… — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2013

Suarez as Dr. Lecter:

The front page of the Daily Telegraph:

Suarez as a horse. This is an allusion to an incident last weekend where a Newcastle fan punched a horse:

Suarez as a horse, again:

Mike Tyson following Luis Suarez on Twitter:

Piers Morgan got in some quality LOLz. A reference to Liverpool’s song, “You’ll Never Walk Alone:”

