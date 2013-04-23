The Internet's Most Hilarious Responses To A Liverpool Player Biting An Opponent

Tony Manfred
luis suarez bites chelsea ivanovic liverpool gif

Star Liverpool striker Luis Suarez bit Chelsea defender Bransilov Ivanovoc in the 68th minute yesterday.

It’s already one of the most famous biting incidents in sports history. Naturally, the Internet came through in a big way with some hilarious photoshops and tweets.

Suarez as Jaws:

Suarez with a dog cone:

Suarez as Dr. Lecter:

The front page of the Daily Telegraph:

daily telegraph squarez front page

Suarez as a horse. This is an allusion to an incident last weekend where a Newcastle fan punched a horse:

Suarez as a horse, again:

Mike Tyson following Luis Suarez on Twitter:

mike tyson following

Piers Morgan got in some quality LOLz. A reference to Liverpool’s song, “You’ll Never Walk Alone:”

