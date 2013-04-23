The Internet's Most Hilarious Responses To A Liverpool Player Biting An Opponent

Star Liverpool striker Luis Suarez bit Chelsea defender Bransilov Ivanovoc in the 68th minute yesterday.
It’s already one of the most famous biting incidents in sports history. Naturally, the Internet came through in a big way with some hilarious photoshops and tweets.
Suarez as Jaws:
dun dun dun dun DUN DUN DUN DUN twitter.com/netw3rk/status…
— netw3rk (@netw3rk) April 21, 2013
Suarez with a dog cone:
A @reddit user has found the solution for Luis Suarez’s biting problem twitter.com/BleacherReport…
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2013
Suarez as Dr. Lecter:
Cannibal Suarez needs directing to KFC #suarez #luissuarez twitter.com/talkfootball44…
— talkfootball (@talkfootball442) April 22, 2013
The front page of the Daily Telegraph:
Suarez as a horse. This is an allusion to an incident last weekend where a Newcastle fan punched a horse:
Suarez the horse goes on the attack again #nufc #lfc #suarez twitter.com/cheetz88/statu…
— Christopher Cheetham (@cheetz88) April 21, 2013
Suarez as a horse, again:
BRILLIANT @grandoldteam Most conclusive Suarez photo angle yet. #suarez twitter.com/grandoldteam/s…
— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 22, 2013
Mike Tyson following Luis Suarez on Twitter:
Piers Morgan got in some quality LOLz. A reference to Liverpool’s song, “You’ll Never Walk Alone:”
“You’ll never chomp alone” #Suarez
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 21, 2013
