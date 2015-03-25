The sound quality on this wireless weatherproof speaker is no joke [66% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This little wireless, weatherproof speaker would be the perfect accessory this summer.

The TDK A33 wireless weatherproof speaker “produces the depth, weight, fullness, definition and dimensionality of sound that is missing in most of the portable speakers I’ve heard,” one reviewer wrote.

At just 2.8 pounds and the same size as a loaf of bread, this speaker is perfect for a picnic, trip to the beach, or any other summer event.

TDK Life on record A33 wireless weatherproof speaker: $US249.95 $US85.81 [66% off]

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.