Sony ‘Jerry Maguire.’

Everyone needs a good love story now and then.

These are the 16 best love stories on Netflix right now.

Our picks include “The Notebook,” “Jerry McGuire,” and “The Incredible Jessica James.”

Netflix knows a good love story.

Whether it’s original movies on the service, romcom classics, or romances that are pretty sexy, a lot of great love stories exist on the streaming giant.

Here are the 16 best love stories on Netflix right now, from several Nicholas Sparks adaptations to movies with some of the biggest stars of all time.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan were an unlikely match in “A Walk to Remember.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Shane Carter and Mandy Moore in ‘A Walk to Remember.’

In this 2002 Nicholas Sparks adaptation that was updated from the 1950s to the modern-day to appeal more to the youth market, Landon Carter (Shane West) and Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore) seem like the last people to fall for one another.

But after Landon gets into trouble, they interact more due to his community service and an unlikely love blossoms. Fans will cry watching the bittersweet ending as the “A Walk to Remember” theme song plays.

Sasha Tran and Marcus Kim fall back in love as adults in Netflix’s “Always By My Maybe.”

Ed Araquel/Netflix Ali Wong and Randall Park in ‘Always Be My Maybe.’

Ali Wong and Randall Park are loveable on their own, but they have amazing chemistry (and lots of laughs) in this 2019 movie about childhood friends who reconnect as adults.

Sasha Tran (Wong) and Marcus Kim (Park) may have taken different directions in life, but sweet scenes of the two sharing meals together and bonding over their shared past is a down-to-earth look at a modern love story. Plus things really go up a notch when suddenly Park’s character has to compete with Keanu Reeves, starring as a hilarious fictionalized version of himself.

“The Brothers” analyses multiple relationships.

Screen Gems (Clockwise from left) Shemar Moore, Bill Bellamy, Morris Chestnut, and D.L. Hughley in ‘The Brothers.’

Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley, Bill Bellamy, and Shemar Moore play four friends who lean on one another through good times and bad as they are all navigating life and love. Rounding out the 2001 movie’s all-star cast are Gabrielle Union, Tatyana Ali, and Tamala Jones.

And while all four of the men explore different relationships throughout the movie, it’s Jackson (Chestnut) and Denise (Union) whose honest communication and love story really shines.

Naima and Sergio fall in love in an unconventional way in “Duck Butter.”

The Orchard (L-R) Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa in ‘Duck Butter.’

This unique love story throws all the norms out the window. We follow two women, Naima and Sergio (Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa, respectively), who decide to build a relationship by having sex on the hour every hour for 24 hours.

It may be an unconventional way to fall in love, but the 2018 movie explores intimacy is an interesting way.

Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski are repeatedly drawn to each other in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

Focus Features Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey in ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.’

Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman combine their talents for this unique 2004 movie made all the better because of the A-plus casting of Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

Joel Barish (Carrey) and Clementine Kruczynski (Winslet) erase their memories of each other after their two-year relationship comes crashing down. But when they meet again, they set out on another romance unbeknownst to them. It’s a movie that asks if we can grow in a relationship and seems to say love can conquer all – even when you try to erase it from your mind.

Carol and Bill remind us there’s always a second chance at love in “I’ll See You In My Dreams.”

Bleecker Street Sam Elliott and Blythe Danner in ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams.’

Blythe Danner is great as widow Carol Petersen who decides to get back out there and date 20 years after her husband has died. When she meets a handsome man named Bill (Sam Elliott), it leads to a beautifully touching love story that sadly can’t last.

The 2015 film is about grief and heartbreak, but also being open to finding love again.

Jessica and Boone redefine a rebound relationship in “The Incredible Jessica James.”

Sundance Institute Jessica Williams in ‘The Incredible Jessica James.’

Jessica Williams is the perfect lead in this 2017 comedy about New York playwright Jessica James who is on the rebound after a breakup.

When Jessica is set up with Boone (Chris O’Dowd) by her friend, things don’t seem to start off well when she talks about her ex (Lakeith Stanfield) and he talks about his recent divorce. But maybe they’re just what each other needs to move on. If you’re looking for a love story with a few twists, this is it.

Jerry Maguire and Dorothy Boyd gave us some of the most romantic lines of all time in “Jerry Maguire.”

Tri-Star Pictures Renée Zellweger and Tom Cruise in ‘Jerry Maguire.’

If you are looking for a solid love story, you have to go with this 1996 classic. Cameron Crowe has been making these kinds of movies his whole career, but with this one (thanks to the talents of Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger) he really fires on all cylinders.

When Jerry Maguire (Cruise) loses his glossy life as one of the top sports agents, he finds an ally and friend in Dorothy Boyd (Zellweger) who quits her job to join his new firm. Maguire falls in love with her and her son in this classic movie that gave us lines like “You complete me,” “Show me the money,” and “You had me at hello.”

Dr. Kate Forster and Alex Wyler don’t let time keep them apart in “The Lake House.”

Warner Bros. Keanu Reeves in 2006’s ‘The Lake House.’

Want a good cry with your love story? Then here you go.

Dr. Kate Forster (Sandra Bullock) and Alex Wyler (Keanu Reeves) find themselves falling in love with each other as they write letters. The catch? They realise they’re living two years apart at the same lake house.

We won’t spoil much else since watching Kate and Alex try to meet and fall in love in person is part of the magic. You’ll be holding your breath in the final scene.

Adrienne Willis and Paul Flanner help each other recover from trauma in “Nights in Rodanthe.”

Warner Bros. Richard Gere and Diane Lane in ‘Nights in Rodanthe.’

This 2008 Nicholas Sparks adaptation stars Richard Gere and Diane Lane and is a real tearjerker.

Adrienne Willis and Paul Flanner fall in love while staying at North Carolina inn. They help each other heal from past relationships and trauma before going back to their respective lives, promising to see each other again. The ending is what Sparks does best – it’s sad, yet hopeful.

Allie and Noah were meant to be together in “The Notebook.”

New Line Cinema Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in 2004’s ‘The Notebook.’

Perhaps the greatest film adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks book, we follow the amazing love story between Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) from their first meeting to their final embrace.

It leads to one of the greatest movie kisses of all time and a star turn for both actors. Get the tissues ready.

Pat and Tiffany are perfect together, despite their issues, in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

The Weinstein Company. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’

Though this 2012 David O. Russell movie is a lot about the importance of family, there is also a very well done love story in it that makes the movie memorable, mainly thanks to the talents of Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

When Patrizio “Pat” Solitano Jr. (Cooper) and Tiffany Maxwell (Lawrence) partner for a dance competition, they end up growing closer and making each other better people. But like all great love stories, they don’t know until the very end that they belong together.

Lainey and Jake take dysfunctional to another level in “Sleeping with Other People.”

IFC Films Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis in ‘Sleeping with Other People.’

In the 2015 movie “Sleeping with Other People,” Lainey (Alison Brie) and Jake (Jason Sudeikis) are two people who you may not expect to get a happy ending as they struggle with their separate relationship issues, yet you root for them anyway.

The chemistry between Sudeikis and Brie in this movie is also red hot. It leads to a powerful ending that captures the wild things you’ll do when you’re blinded by love.

Annie and Sam experience love at first sight in “Sleepless in Seattle.”

TriStar Nora Ephron’s ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’

Though Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks don’t meet face to face until the end of this 1993 movie, the way Nora Ephron weaves the story of these two people together makes that first meeting at the finale so great.

Annie Reed (Ryan) is set to be getting married when she hears the voice of a recently widowed man in Seattle on the radio named Sam (Hanks) talking about his deceased wife. After writing to him, his son finds Annie’s letter and goes to meet her on top of the Empire State Building.

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones play Stephen Hawking and his wife Jane in “The Theory of Everything.”

Liam Daniel/Universal Pictures International Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones in ‘The Theory of Everything.’

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones are wonderful playing Stephen Hawking and his wife Jane, who never waver in their love for each other despite all the challenges that are put in front of them.

The 2014 biographical film highlights one of the best real-life love stories of our time.

Bud and Sissy can’t live without each other in “Urban Cowboy.”

Paramount Pictures Debra Winger and John Travolta in ‘Urban Cowboy.’

John Travolta and Debra Winger star opposite as two hard-headed people (Buford Union “Bud” Davis and Sissy Davis) who play a lot of games with one another until they finally realise they can’t live without each other.

Love can be rough and messy, and that’s exactly why this 1980 movie is so great.

To watch these and other great romance movies, you’ll need to sign up for a Netflix subscription. The basic plan costs $US8.99 per month, while the standard plan costs $US12.99 per month, and the premium plan costs $US15.99 per month. (When you subscribe to a service through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners.)

