The Most Outstanding Looks Of The Year

Jason Merritt / Getty ImagesAwards season has come to an end, and celebrities have put away their designer gowns and tuxes.
Meanwhile, the fashion world has seen the newest styles strut down runways in Paris, New York, London, and Milan.
And some amazing looks have come out of this year.
Whether they’re on the streets, runways, or red carpets, these people know how to look good.
We love this detailed laser-cut leather dress by Giles, which debuted during the Spring 2013 London Fashion Week.
Jessica Chastain defied fashion rules by wearing a nude Armani gown that almost matched her skin tone to the Oscars — and she looked stunning.
We love the way the fabric drapes on this elegant, dreamy gown from the Marchesa fall 2013 fashion show.
Daniel Craig channeled a real-life James Bond in an elegant suit at the Australia premiere of his film, Skyfall.
Beyonce's owned the Super Bowl halftime show — and it wasn't just because of her performance. Everyone could not stop talking about her cut-out leather outfit by unknown designer Rubin Singer.
Kate Middleton looked regal in this flowy chiffon dress while touring the Assyakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in Sept. 2012.
Prior to leading his team to victory in the Super Bowl, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis exuded confidence and style at the airport.
The looks from Clover Canyon's fall 2013 New York fashion show seemed to be works of art inspired by the opulent Russian ballet and opera.
Prince Harry can even make camouflage look stylish. Here he's inspecting his Apache helicopter on a British military base in Afghanistan.
Like always, Jessica Alba looked impeccable in a killer pink dress from Christian Dior at the Golden Globes.
Ben Affleck emerged a winner at the Golden Globes — and he certainly looked the part in a Gucci midnight navy three-piece tux.
Burberry sent some classic men's looks, like this camel-coloured coat, down the runway at its Fall 2013 fashion show.
Guest of a Guest spotted this stylish woman, with her sweet red dress and cardigan and edgy tattoos, on the streets during New York fashion week.
Whether you loved it or hated it, Justin Timberlake's checked Tom Ford suit, gingham shirt, and brown and beige dotted tie combo made a loud statement at the SAG Awards.
16-year-old Chloe Moretz nabbed the prize for Next Future Icon at the Elle Style Awards in London—and she certainly looked the part in a black-and-white Stella McCartney dress.
Michael Kors' fall 2013 runway collection was demure yet edge, with slim lady-like silhouettes yet hard metal and zippered accents.
Romeo Beckham, the 10-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, stole the show as the new young face of Burberry's spring/summer line.
Fashionista Lily Kwan topped an elegant blue dress with an edgy leather jacket at the Reed Krakoff show during New York fashion week in Feb. 2013.
Jennifer Lawrence took home Oscars gold for Best Actress and Best Dressed in this ivory Dior Haute Couture dress.
With his classic bow ties, retro blazers, Vans sneakers, and statement sunglasses, Psy definitely has a style. In fact, he's now getting his own clothing line, a collaboration with designer Jill Stuart.
Diane von Furstenberg took cutting-edge fashion to the next level by donning Google glass at her fall 2012 runway show during New York Fashion Week.
Whether he's in his Miami Heat uniform, a classic tux, or simple jeans and a well-cut blazer, there's no doubt that Dwayne Wade's got style. This look from the Time 10 Questions event in Sept. 2012 works because of its fit and simplicity.
The Douglas Hannant fall 2013 was full of romantic whimsical looks like this striking cobalt and sheer dress.
Vanessa Hudgens looked polished at the Jenny Packham runway show during Mercedes-Benz fashion week in New York.
Olivia Culpo, a 20-year-old student at Boston University, won the Miss Universe pageant in this stunning red velvet gown.
New York Times fashion photographer Bill Cunningham keeps to a classic style in his signature khakis and blue smock.
Stacy Keibler was George Clooney's best accessory at the Oscars in this perfect-fitting Naeem Khan dress.
Anna Wintour looked impeccable, as usual, in a python print coat and dark sunglasses at the front row of the Nicole Farhi show during London fashion week in Sept. 2012
Roger Federer may be one of the best tennis players in the world, but he also knows how to dress well. The stylish athlete posed in a simple jeans-and-blazer combo during an event for Lindt Premium Chocolate in August 2012.
With her lime green jacket and bright turban, this stylish woman stood out from the crowd outside the tents at New York fashion week.
Kiernan Shipka, the 13-year-old Mad Men star, looked perfect (and age-appropriate) in a pink Oscar de la Renta dress and silver peep toe shoes at the 2013 SAG Awards.
Lebron James looked sleek and stylish in a dark suit, black shirt, and dark tie at the Sports Illustrated Awards, where he won the Sportsman of the Year Award.
Adele stole the spotlight — and an Academy Award — at the Oscars in this sparkly Jenny Packham gown.
We love the colourful, sculptural gowns from the Roksanda Ilincic spring 2013 runway show during London Fashion Week.
