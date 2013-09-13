The 26 Best Looks From The Runways At New York Fashion Week

With Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2014 show this morning,

Mercedes Benz Fashion Weekin New York City has officially come to a close.

Now models, designers, and fashion editors are jetting off to London, where major fashion houses like Burberry Prorsum and Tom Ford will present their Spring collections at London Fashion Week.

But before hopping across the pond, let’s take a look back at the most gorgeous, fashion-forward, and awe-inspiring looks from the past week in NYC.

Get ready to ogle some models.

