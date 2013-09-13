The 26 Best Looks From The Runways At New York Fashion Week

With Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2014 show this morning,
Mercedes Benz Fashion Weekin New York City has officially come to a close.
Now models, designers, and fashion editors are jetting off to London, where major fashion houses like Burberry Prorsum and Tom Ford will present their Spring collections at London Fashion Week.
But before hopping across the pond, let’s take a look back at the most gorgeous, fashion-forward, and awe-inspiring looks from the past week in NYC.
Get ready to ogle some models.
The Betsey Johnson show was as crazy as you'd expect, but it was hard not to love the designer's cheeky underwear collection.
Blonde bobs and dark pouts adorned the models at Falguni and Shane Peacock. The dresses killed it, with sheer paneling and appliqués.
The subdued, neon prints and cool California style at Custo Barcelona made everyone excited for spring.
This Naeem Khan look was epic on the runway. Here, the model shows off the details of her three-piece outfit backstage.
Giving us all a preview of what Kate Middleton will be wearing next spring, Jenny Packham's dresses were as ethereal and gorgeous as ever.
Stunning the crowd, this Zac Posen finale look was...a lot. But the intricate details, flawlessly-folded fabric, and on-point colour choice made it a winner.
The fashions were as handsome as the male models at Nautica this season. This model pulls off the triple layer-look particularly well.
Smiley and brightly-clad models shined at the Desigual show. Bold prints and tie dye are in next spring.
The crowd at Nanette Lepore loved this flowing, gauzy yellow sundress. Everyone was Instagramming it.
Tory Burch stayed true to her preppy roots at her show. This all-green look has just enough contrasting textures to make it work.
Crisp white looks were all over the runway at the Son Jung Wa collection. Different fabrics make the all-white suit work.
Oscar de la Renta brought the drama at MBFW this year. It may be bold, but his finale look with a black veil had the crowd entranced.
Supermodel Karlie Kloss worked it at the Jason Wu show this fall. Here she is, modelling one of his sleek dresses.
Leather bodices and curve-hugging dresses were a major hit at Hervé Léger. The flirty skirt balances the severe top of this look.
J. Crew hit all the right notes at its MBFW preview. We love this slightly-monochromatic men's look that layers different denims.
Though most of Monique Lhuillier's dresses were pastel, this dark ombré number floated down the runway and stole the spotlight.
Marchesa had some of the most impressive gowns this year. You'll see plenty of these during spring 2014 awards season.
In addition to her wonderful women's looks, Donna Karan's DKNY men's collection had cool jackets and slim-fitting, sports slacks.
The last show of the week, Ralph Lauren sent bright primary colours and badass sunglasses down the runway.
And Naomi Campbell SHUT IT DOWN at the close of the Diane Von Furstenberg runway in a little black embellished dress.
