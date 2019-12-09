The 18 best looks the Miss Universe 2019 contestants wore to compete in the pageant

Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images Miss South Africa at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant was held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

The contestants wore a variety of outfits during the competition, including a swimwear or athletic look, an evening gown, and a final piece for the night.

Many of the contestants used fashion as a way to show off their unique styles.

Miss France, for example, channeled the 1920s in a tiered gown, while Miss Colombia opted for a dress with daring cutouts.

Shweta Sekhon, Miss Malaysia, wore a floral ensemble that included a table covered in food.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Malaysia at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 22-year-old model and hockey player paid tribute to Malaysia’s Peranakan culture with her national costume.

Vartika Singh of India looked stunning in a red-and-gold outfit.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss India at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The contestant is 26 years old and has a master’s degree in public health.

Mariana Jesica Varela, Miss Argentina, dazzled in a beaded outfit, crown, and feathered attachment.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Argentina at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 23-year-old aims to promote equality around the world and end gender-based violence.

Shubila Stanton of Tanzania stepped onstage wearing a three-dimensional costume that looked like armour.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Tanzania at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 23-year-old is all about the environment and hopes to combat climate change.

From Ukraine, Anastasiia Subbota wore a green dress that featured rounded wings and a large hat.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Ukraine at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 26-year-old model frequently works with organisations that support veterans, children, and people coping with mental health issues.

Priya Serrao, Miss Australia, donned a sleeveless gown and feathered bracelets.

Alex Mertz/Miss Universe Miss Australia at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

Serrao is 27 years old and the first Indian-Australian to be crowned Miss Universe Australia.

Lora Asenova of Bulgaria looked glamorous in a baby-pink dress with a sheer bodice made of flowers.

Alex Mertz/Miss Universe Miss Bulgaria at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 25-year-old has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in e-business.

Barbora Hodačová, Miss Czech Republic, hit the stage in a blue minidress embellished with leaves and a long train.

Alex Mertz/Miss Universe Miss Czech Republic at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

When she’s not competing in pageants or studying law, Hodačová works with a children’s cancer foundation.

Bilgi Aydogmus, Miss Turkey, donned a regal red-and-gold dress with a matching crown.

Alex Mertz/Miss Universe Miss Turkey at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 23-year-old contestant graduated from the Istanbul University Faculty of Law, and now works to protect children’s rights.

Bria Smith, Miss British Virgin Islands, was surrounded by pink flowers while wearing a sparkling gown.

Alex Mertz/Miss Universe Miss British Virgin Islands at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 26-year-old currently works as an adjunct lecturer and advocate for the preservation of her home nation.

Maëva Coucke from France invoked the 1920s in a tiered gown with rows of sparkling fringe.

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / Getty Images Miss France at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 25-year-old currently works as France’s secretary of equality between women and men.

Cheslie Kryst of the United States sparkled in a baby-pink jumpsuit.

Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images Miss USA at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

At 28 years old, Kryst works as an attorney, television host, and fashion blogger.

Kryst later took the stage in a snakeskin bikini and tan heels.

Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images Miss USA at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The contestant also wore a black cape covered in colourful writing and drawings.

Gabriela Tafur Nader, Miss Colombia, wore one of the most daring gowns of the night: a long-sleeved blue dress with two cutouts at the waist.

Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images Miss Columbia at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

Nader is a 24-year-old lawyer who’s been granted the keys to five cities in Colombia.

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa, rocked the swimsuit portion in a colourful two-piece and cape.

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / Getty Images Miss South Africa at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 26-year-old contestant is passionate about ending gender-based violence and stereotypes.

The pageant winner also turned heads in a bedazzled, baby-blue minidress with a halter-style top.

Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images Miss South Africa at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

She paired the outfit with dangling earrings and her country’s sash.

Sylvie Silva of Portugal opted for a sleeveless dress with sparkling fringe and a thigh-high slit.

Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images Miss Portugal at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 20-year-old contestant has plans to pursue a career in landscape architecture.

Birta Abiba Þórhallsdóttir, Miss Iceland, chose a white-and-gold minidress.

Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images Miss Iceland at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

At 20 years old, Þórhallsdóttir is the first-ever biracial winner of Miss Universe Iceland.

