I’m a celebrity stylist. Here are the 10 best-dressed stars at this year’s Met Gala.
Sandra Okerulu
- I’m a celebrity stylist who has waited for the 2021 Met Gala, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”
- From bold gowns, tributes to legends, and dramatic headpieces, I chose the best-dressed stars.
- Maluma, Yara Shahidi, and Billie Eilish definitely left an impression with their unique looks.
Karlie Kloss wore a red high-cut Carolina Herrera petal dress.
Kloss truly made an entrance on the red carpet.
Her gown featured a plunging neckline and large ruffles that sat over her shoulders. The added edge to this look was the minidress in the front and the long train in the back.
I love how she paired this look with black pumps, a slicked-back ponytail, and De Beers diamond earrings.
Jennifer Hudson stepped out in a jaw-dropping red number with a matching cape designed by AZ Factory.
The red layering perfectly captured Hudson’s personality and theme for the night.
I love how the AZ factory added the gold-zipper detail to help break up the color.
The high ponytail tied the look together and the long sleeves felt on-trend for tonight’s theme.
Keke Palmer sparkled in a long-sleeved Sergio Hudson dress.
I love that Palmer chose a long-sleeved gown with a plunging back. The dress was a perfect length and accessorized well with Ana Khouri jewelry
.
I also appreciated that her natural curls helped complete the look in an effortlessly chic way, which seemed to be inspired by Diana Ross.
Amanda Gorman’s custom Vera Wang dress was dazzling.
This Vera Wang look featured the perfect neckline in a royal-blue color, with a minidress in the front and a long train in the back.
Her Jennifer Behr headpiece and Chopard jewelry pulled this look together and give it some edge.
I thought this was the perfect combination to fit her aesthetic and stature.
Maluma’s red-leather Versace look stood out of the crowd.
This Versace look was elevated with gold buttons, a nice contrast to Maluma’s leather number.
The highlight of this look was the bedazzled glove that included his name. This is exactly what I would have chosen to finish the cowboy-inspired look.
Iman served in gold, wearing a Harris Reed piece.
Truthfully, Iman had all eyes on her, wearing palazzo pants and a tiered, metallic-brushed overskirt. But it was her headpiece that stole the show.
She gave us a look that was a work of art and a true ode to American fashion.
Yara Shahidi embodied old glam and honored Josephine Baker.
Shahidi showed up in true Met Gala fashion wearing a strapless Christian Dior gown embroidered with beading, a thin belt, and a gauzy trail.
All of her jewels perfectly accentuated her neckline. The elbow-length beaded gloves and braided cap rounded up her look.
Saweetie paid tribute to her Filipino and American heritage in a Christian Cowan gown.
Saweetie graced the red carpet with both of her heritages woven into the trail of her gown as a flag, along with 10 million crystals
.
The plunging back and slicked hair perfected the look. I love how her flipped chin-length bob helped elevate her outfit and bring it back to early 2000s red-carpet trends.
Ciara’s ponytail and green football-themed dress stole the show.
Ciara wore a long-sleeved neon-green Dundas gown featuring her husband’s jersey number.
Accessorizing with her husband’s Super Bowl ring and a crystal-covered football clutch, she set herself apart on the red carpet.
This look was an ode to football fashion, which I felt adhered to the theme of the night.
Billie Eilish made a statement wearing Oscar de la Renta.
This peach-colored dress made a huge statement on the red carpet. I like how the dramatic princess-like dress was accessorized with Cartier jewelry.
Above all, I love Eilish’s hair, which was inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s bob. It gave this look the Hollywood feel it deserved.