10 of the best looks in 'Bachelorette' history, according to the show's stylist

ABC Two of Fetman’s favourites over the years.

Over the last 16 years of “The Bachelorette,” there has been no shortage of amazing fashion.

Cary Fetman, the show’s stylist, has been there since the beginning.

He shared with Insider his favourite looks of Tayshia Adams’ season, plus a few others that have stood out along the way.

The fans of Bachelor Nation are definitely not shy about letting people involved with the show know how they feel â€” just ask longtime stylist Cary Fetman.

“There were several times where I was told that I hated [Adams] and so therefore I was trying to destroy her life. But besides those, I actually found that the fans were very, very nice â€” but they were very picky this season as to which [looks] they really loved and which ones they just didn’t even bother to say ‘I like,” he told Insider.

Here are some of Fetman’s favourite looks from this season and beyond â€” and some aren’t exactly fan-favourites.

One of Fetman’s favourite looks of the season was this acid green Olivia Von Halle dress Adams wore on one of her one-on-one dates.

Instagram/@caryfetman Adams wore this on a date with Eazy.

Fetman told Insider that one of the most shocking things he’s learned from posting the looks on Instagram is that some of his favourite outfits are not always fan-favourites.

“I was surprised like that acid green. I thought she looked so beautiful in it, nobody cared about that one. Nobody thought that that was pretty at all,” he said.

While Adams wanted to “claw” Fetman trying to get this Cushnie shirt on, it’s still one of his stand-out looks.

Instagram/@caryfetman Adams wore this during her hometown date with Zac.

“The other one that was one of my favourites [was] the black one that I almost tried to decapitate her, trying to get it on her. I could not quite figure out and her head got stuck. I’ve never seen Tayshia ready to claw me as much as in that moment,” Fetman said.

And a fun fact Fetman shared – that diamond belt is actually a necklace.

“I thought that would be like, ‘oh my God, people are going to go crazy.’ Not so much,” he added.

Fetman shared that this Randi Rahm gown got the most love on social media.

Craig Sjodin/ABC Adams wore this to rose ceremony.

Perhaps this dress was so beloved because it differed from the show’s normal glittery aesthetic. “It seemed like the black gown on Tayshia with the high leg was a real hit,” Fetman said.

Fetman enjoyed both of Adams’ pink dresses this season. First up, this dramatic fuchsia Galvan London dress.

Instagram/@caryfetman Adams wore this to a rose ceremony.

“I loved Tayshia’s both pinks,” he said. “There’s plenty of times where they say, ‘No, I don’t like where you’re going with that. No, no. How about this?’ But usually it’s such a collaboration. It is not me telling them what to wear. It’s me facilitating different outfits,” Fetman added.

Her other pink dress was this unique Randi Rahm silk dress, which Fetman’s been holding on to since Hannah Brown’s season.

Instagram/@caryfetman Adams wore this to a rose ceremony.

“That’s been a dress that has been one of my favourites that I took for Hannah, carried it around the world with me, never got to use it. Hannah kept insisting that I don’t return it,” he said.

“When I knew where we were [this season], and I had seen what was going on and when it became Tayshia, I called the designer up and I said, ‘I don’t know if it’s sold. I don’t know if it’s even possible to get a gown from something that I just remember that I’ve always wanted to use, but I think this’ll be beautiful here.’ And I loved it. I really truly did love that,” he continued.

But besides Adams, there have been some other iconic looks. JoJo Fletcher’s Jay Godfrey mermaid blue gown lives on forever in the minds of “Bachelorette” fans.

Instagram/@caryfetman Fletcher wore this before sending Luke Pell home in an aeroplane hangar.

“It’s funny, every time somebody talks about one of their favourite dresses, it always comes back to that. And that was just such a nothing dress – but on camera and on JoJo, that’s the common theme,” Fetman said. “JoJo certainly loved wearing clothes.”

Fetman also shouted out Fletcher’s night one dress by Randi Rahm.

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images This was Fletcher’s night one dress.

‘I was like, ‘Oh my God. OK. You can pat yourself on the back of this one time.’ And so, because usually I am my most severe critic, but every once in a while, even I will look and go, ‘Good job. That was good,'” he said.

Another night one dress that Fetman appreciated was this white beaded Randi Rahm gown worn by Rachel Lindsay.

Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Rachel Lindsay and her men.

According to Fetman’s Instagram, the dress weighed a staggering 20 pounds.

Fetman recalled this see-through orange Celestino dress worn by Lindsay right before her finale as one of his favourites.

ABC Lindsay wore this in Spain.

Fetman “loved” this look. “It was the episode right before the finale where she was wearing a completely see-through orange dress and she wanted to wear it with a pair of cowboy boots. And we finally settled on a thick-heeled [bootie],” Fetman said.

“If it was up to her, she probably would have been wearing Doc Martens with it. But that’s what I love is that they add things to each look, they take a piece of their own. Or they will let me play with a little piece,” he added.

One final look Fetman appreciated was Andi Dorfman’s unique night one dress designed by Basler.

ABC Dorfman wore this on night one.

“Andi Dorfman’s was one of my favourites,” Fetman told us.

