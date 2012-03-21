These Are The 10 Best Looking Cars You Can Buy Today

Photo: CarBuzz

With regulations for nearly every aspect of a car, including hood and trunk heights, it is becoming tougher and tougher to design a beautiful ride.And it shows. Many of the cars that are on the roads today are high-waisted with huge rear ends. In many cases, they just look ungainly.



Thankfully, there is a styling renaissance right now at many luxury and affordable automakers. Some of these cars are simply gorgeous while others are evidence of form following function.

Like any survey of looks, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

There are other beautiful cars out there, but these are the cars on the road that certainly make us do a double take. Another requirement is that the cars must make us daydream for a considerable amount of time.

Our only requirement for these cars is that they be on sale somewhere today; we did not limit it to the USA. Everything else, like price and manufacturer, was open.

There are certainly other magnificent cars on the road that can be considered works of art. Let us know what makes your jaw drop in the comments.

The funky Peugeot RCZ is one cool little car. Peugeots are not renowned for reliability, but this little pug makes up for that with a double bubble roof and a very cool nose. Alfa Romeo has always been known for making the sexiest cars on the road. The replacement for the glorious 159, the Giulietta, continues that trend. Bellissima. Another contender from Italy, the buzzy Fiat 500 Abarth adds an aggressive flare to the cute-as-a-button Fiat 500. We love its puppy dog good looks. We don't think there is a better looking sedan on the market than the Audi A7. From every angle, this car is a beauty to behold. On the face of it, the McLaren MP4-12C may not stand out. But that's because it's more of a case of 'form following function.' Once you realise that everything has a purpose and a reason for where it sits, the design stands out. We think it is simply epic. Lamborghini's smallest car, the Gallardo, may be getting on in years, but we still think it is one of the best looking cars of all time. The angular stance and LED accents make for one menacing ride. When we first saw it, the Bentley Mulsanne drew more feelings of disgust than lust. However, over time, this imposing beast has made us love it, especially from the front. While the Gallardo is ageing, the brand new Lamborghini Aventador looks like a fighter jet for the road. It's obvious that the inspiration for this behemoth was a fighter jet. The last two mid-engined V8 Ferraris, the 360 and 430, never quite made it in the styling department. The 458 reverses that. This is another car that looks amazing from every angle. While the last nine cars are tied for second with us, there is only one winner. The Aston Martin V12 Zagato is the only car in the group that even looks gorgeous if you are totally blind. Rather go fast than look good? These Are The 10 Fastest Street Legal Cars On The Market >

