27 Things Every Londoner Should Do This Summer

Summer in London is short, so when the warm weather hits, Londoners take advantage of the clear days and warm weather by spending time outdoors.
From the coolest roof gardens to the hippest outdoor markets, here are 27 great activities everyone in London should do this summer.
Smell the flowers at the Columbia Road Flower Market, which takes place every Sunday. After, peruse the charming galleries and shops on the same street.
Dine alfresco. Le Pont de la Tour is a French restaurant in London Bridge that has tons of outdoor seating where you can enjoy killer views of the Thames and Tower Bridge.
Check out 'Henri Matisse: The Cut-Out's,' an exhibition at the Tate Modern that shows off the famous artist's final works. It will close on September 7th.
See what the animals do at night during Zoo Lates, a nocturnal event at the ZSL London Zoo that takes place every Friday of June and July. The event, which is only open to people over 18, also has performances, improv comedy, and food and wine.
Get messy at the Holi Festival of Colours, a massive paint fight in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on June 28th and 29th.
Enjoy a cocktail and spectacular views at GŎNG, the highest bar in the city, located atop the new Shangri-La Hotel at the Shard.
Challenge your friends to a Ping Pong tournament at one of London's many outdoor tables, which are scattered around the city.
Sip cocktails and admire the London skyline from a rooftop bar, like Vista at the Trafalgar Hotel, which has views of Big Ben and the London Eye.
Stroll through London's Royal Parks. You can easily explore five parks in just three hours, including Regent's Park, St. James's Park, Hyde Park, and more.
Shop for one-of-a-kind antiques or vintage goods at Notting Hill's picturesque Portobello Road Market. Saturday is the best day to visit, when hundreds of vendors camp outside the colourful buildings.
Cycle through the city on car-free streets during Prudential RideLondon, a cycling festival that takes place on August 9th and 10th.
Have a beer at one of London's riverside pubs. We recommend Founders Arms for its large terrace overlooking St. Pauls and Millenium Bridge.
Rock out at Wireless Music Festival, where Kanye West, Drake, Pharrell, and Bruno Mars will headline. The concert will take place July 4th to 6th at both London's Finsbury Park and Birmingham's Perry Park.
Marvel at hundreds of colourful butterflies from around the world at the Natural History Museum's seasonal exhibit. Sensational Butterflies will continue until September 14th.
Watch a film on the Floating Cinema, a 60-foot boat that travels London's canals offering talks, tours, screenings, and movie viewings.
Sample tasty street food at Urban Food Fest, a night market at Euro Car Parks in Shoreditch. It's open every Saturday from 5pm to midnight.
Interact with a three-dimensional laser light field, pet robotic snakes and see the future of wearable tech at Digital Revolution, an exhibition at the Barbican that features interactive digital installations that explore the newest innovations in art, film, design, music, and gaming. The exhibit runs until September 14th.
Listen to live music in the great outdoors at In The Woods, a two-day music festival that takes place in a secret wooded location. The location is disclosed just days before the event, which will take place on August 29th and 30th.
