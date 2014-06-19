27 Things Every Londoner Should Do This Summer

Summer in London is short, so when the warm weather hits, Londoners take advantage of the clear days and warm weather by spending time outdoors.

From the coolest roof gardens to the hippest outdoor markets, here are 27 great activities everyone in London should do this summer.

Did we miss one of your favourite things to do in London in the summer? Add it in the comments!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.