Lolo Jones Makes Complex, Well-Produced Vines That Deserve Your Attention

Olympic track star and budding bobsledder Lolo Jones is excellent at Vine.



Vine is basically Instagram for videos.

While many athletes have gotten on Vine to expand their #brands, Lolo’s Vines are legitimately good.

They have plot lines and involve multiple cuts. They’re clever, and stuff a lot into six seconds.

Here are here best (click on the volume button to turn sound off and on).

At an airport gate:

At the gym:

Transporting little kids:

A poem about running:

Stop motion with sneakers:

Acupuncture:

Onion jokes:

Irony:

