Martha Stewart said the best meal Snoop Dogg taught her how to make was a lobster dish with sherry

Martha Stewart told Insider that the best dish Snoop Dogg ever taught her how to make was his own version of Lobster Newburg.

Stewart was “shocked” when the rapper created his own version of the recipe – a New England classic that combines lobster with sherry.

“He won’t touch a lobster, but he will cook Lobster Newburg,” she said. “I thought that was really funny.”

But Snoop Dogg no longer eats the dish because of his plant-based diet. “He is very fussy about what he puts in that skinny body of his,” Stewart said. “Except for the grass!”

From meal prepping to rap lyrics, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have taught each other many things during their famous friendship.

It’s the perfect example of the student becoming the teacher. Stewart actually introduced Snoop Dogg to the dish when she convinced him to try lobster for the very first time.

“He would never eat lobster, but then I made him eat Lobster Newburg because it has sauce on it and it’s masked a little bit,” she told PureWow in January. “He won’t dig it out of a shell, but he’ll eat it if it’s in a cream sauce.”

Stewart and Snoop Dogg have a long history with the crustacean. The pair also whipped up a lobster dish on their VH1 show, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” back in 2016.

Stewart tried to teach Snoop Dogg how to cook live lobsters – and the rapper was not pleased.

“How do I make them look away?” he asked her at one point.

And the rapper was even less enthused when he spotted the lobster’s digestive tract.

“Don’t be grossed out by what you see inside,” Stewart told him.

“Martha, what the f— is that?” Snoop Dogg exclaimed. “He needs a baby wipe for his little butt.”

While Snoop is now more than happy to whip up some Lobster Newburg or “really good fried chicken” for Stewart in the kitchen, she said he personally won’t touch those dishes anymore due to his plant-based diet.

“He is very fussy about what he puts in that skinny body of his,except for the grass!” she told Insider. “I don’t know how he manages to survive with all that grass and a vegan diet, but he eats very cleanly.”

