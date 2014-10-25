WEEKEND READS: Catch Up On The Best Economics And Finance Links Of The Week

REUTERS/Thomas Peter Catching up on the internet is not a race

Did you miss something on the internet this week? No matter who you are, the answer is probably yes. We’re here to help you catch up. Here’s a smattering of excellent posts from the last few days:

Should Janet Yellen talk about inequality? Cardiff Garcia has a thoughtful look into the grey area between fiscal and monetary policies.

“We believe the AQR/stress test will be a cathartic experience for European banks and a positive milestone in their recovery story,” says Philippe Bodereau at PIMCO, apparently taking the overly dramatic statements reins from Bill Gross.

Kevin Roose went long in an interview with Marc Andreessen. Agree with him or not, he gives some interesting answers.

Foreclosure auctions of occupied homes in Detroit could put out 150,000 people. Worse — many residents might actually be able to afford to buy back their homes at auction, but don’t know they can. Rose Hackman talks to those whose livelihoods are on the chopping block.

It was pet week at Fast Company, which gave rise to this wonder of a statement: “…in other words, they were just the right kinds of cats to visually represent the rise of the luxury economy glamorized in movies and TV.”

The Storyline, the newest project out of the Washington Post, continues to have the most consistently excellent reporting on the economy anywhere. See them on inefficient power plants, student debt, and FedEx trying to save its business model.

Does someone in New York State owe you money? Check here.

Dan Davies on European bonus caps: “As substantive regulatory policy, it’s a terrible idea.”

Would helicopter money be an effective stimulus plan? Here’s Simon Wren-Lewis saying yes. Here’s Tony Yates saying no.

Bonus! A poem: Growing a Bear by Hannah Gamble

