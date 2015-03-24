The best lessons from the 'Art of War,' the book Evan Spiegel once bought every Snapchat employee

When Mark Zuckerberg and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel first met, Spiegel left the meeting feeling unsettled.

According to a Forbes interview with Spiegel, Zuckerberg had said Facebook was working on an app that sounded a lot like Snapchat, Poke, and that the app would be launching soon.

‘It was basically like, ‘We’re going to crush you,'” Spiegel told Forbes’ J.J. Colao.

Spiegel quickly purchased a book, “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, for each member of his six-person team.

The Art of War was written by a Chinese general named Sun Tzu more than 2,500 years ago, possibly in the 6th Century BC. The book has long been heralded for its advice on military success. And this advice has since been co-opted by legions of armchair soldiers and generals in the business world.

The book is composed of 13 chapters, each of which focuses on a different aspect of war. It’s a smart book. It’s also poetic, repetitive, and arcane. So we’ve boiled down the highlights, compiling quotes from throughout the book.

