We tried on leggings from 7 popular stores and figured out the only brand worth buying

Caroline Praderio/INSIDER Which pair is worth buying? We found out.

The INSIDER Summary:

• Black leggings cost anywhere $4 to $98.

• We bought 7 popular brands to see which one was the best.

• Gap’s leggings won, but Athleta and Under Armour also had nice offerings.

Whether you’re wearing them to the gym or the couch (no judgment!), black leggings have become a modern wardrobe staple.

The only problem is the insane price range you’ll encounter from store to store. At some retailers, you can pick up a pair for less than $4. Others charge close to $100. So which brand should you buy for the best value?

We bought basic black leggings from these 7 stores and gave them a spin.

Then, we critiqued each pair based on five criteria: fabric, fit, opacity, quality, and price. Each pair could get a maximum of two points for each category, earning a total score from 1 to 10. Here’s our ranking, from worst to best:

6. Old Navy’s leggings sank to the bottom of the pile.

These leggings are comfortable and mostly opaque, but the cottony fabric has lots of friction — not great for runs or long workouts.

They also lack that stretchy, sucks-you-in-all-over feeling that many women like in their leggings. In our eyes, they aren’t worth the price of $19.94.

(Side note: Size down if you buy leggings at Old Navy. Our model normally wears a medium but wished she’d gotten a pair two sizes smaller.)

TOTAL: 1 out of 10

5. Forever 21’s leggings are good for sleeping — not workouts.

Forever 21 has lots of reasonably priced athleisure clothes, and the store nearest INSIDER HQ was stocked with workout leggings — but we couldn’t find a single pair that were just plain black.

Instead, we had go with the black leggings from the store’s Basics section. They only cost $3.90, and we got exactly what we paid for: Cheap, nearly transparent leggings that feel thin and staticky.

They also fit poorly in the thighs and behind. Though they might make nice pajamas, we wouldn’t wear these out to the gym.

TOTAL: 3 out of 10

4. Lululemon’s leggings aren’t worth the exorbitant price.

At $98 a pop, we expected Lululemon’s leggings to get top marks across the board. And while they have some nice strengths — high quality fabric, good opacity — this pair leaves plenty to be desired.

Mostly, we take issue with the fit: These leggings feel like they’re designed for tall, thin models and not for an average-sized woman. There’s lots of surplus length in the legs (though that’s a plus if you’re very tall!) and the low waist doesn’t provide as much coverage as we like.

They do have a pocket, but it lacks a zipper and is far too small to hold anything of substance, like your phone.

TOTAL: 5 out of 10

3. Nike offers great leggings — for a price.

These leggings rank high for quality — they’re thick, decently opaque, and well-made, with a slimming fit.

But Nike loses points for a pocket that’s too small to be functional and a $95 price tag. Our favourite leggings are cheaper and more comfortable than these.

TOTAL: 7 out of 10

2. Under Armour tied for second place.

These leggings are seriously opaque and feature an excellent waistband pocket big enough to hold your phone. The fabric feels high-quality, too.

But the fit isn’t fantastic — that is, they don’t quite feel like they’re tailored to match every curve. And at $74.99, they’re a bit pricey.

TOTAL: 8 out of 10

2. Athleta’s leggings were just a nice as Under Armour’s.

Yes, the $79 price tag on these leggings was high. But Athleta’s leggings redeem themselves with high-quality fabric, opacity, and a nice (but still small) pocket in the front of the waistband.

One note: It may be best to size down in these leggings, especially if you like a close fit. Our model felt that the waist area was a bit loose.

TOTAL: 8 out of 10

1. No brand could touch Gap.

Gap’s leggings have everything: Soft, truly opaque fabric, an exact fit, and a nice pocket (we just wish it had a zipper!).

Our model also loved the thick waistband and the fabric’s low-friction feel. She wanted to wear them on every run.

Then there’s the price: They’re not exactly cheap at $62.95, but they certainly aren’t the most expensive of the bunch. Plus, they feel worth every dollar.

TOTAL: 9 out of 10

The bottom line:

Gap’s leggings are easily the most comfortable and workout ready, but if you want a really functional pocket, go for Under Armour. Most importantly: Don’t feel like you need to drop $100 for a decent pair of leggings.

Did we forget your favourite brand, or is there something else you want us to try? Send us an email: [email protected] and [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.