The 20 Biggest Legal Stars On Twitter

Twitter has become one of the best places to get your news.And legal news is no different.
These 20 Twitter all-stars tweet all the analysis of the legal world you’ll ever need to know, from news on major cases to the state of voter ID laws.
We’ve ranked famous legal experts you’d be a fool not to follow.
But we’ve also included some lesser known tweeters you should follow if you really want to be in the know.
In pulling together the complete list of tweeters, we considered how adept they are at engaging their followers and analysing the most important news of the day.
Next, we ranked those tweeters by their number of followers.
Follower count: 2,692
Why you should follow: Hasen, a law professor at UC Irvine, runs the wildly prolific Election Law Blog.
With the 2012 presidential elections looming, Hasen blogs and tweets about important election laws, including Super PAC spending, campaign fundraising, and lobbying.
Follower count: 2,716
Why you should follow: Press is editor in chief of American Lawyer Media, which publishes The American Lawyer and The National Law Journal. He has a law degree from NYU and two decades of experience writing about the legal industry.
Press tweets about major case rulings and the state of the legal industry -- commenting on partners' anxiety and whether associates are happy with their pay.
Follower count: 2,748
Why you should follow: Frankel is the woman behind Reuters' On the Case blog, and her razor-sharp analyses have earned her a reputation as one of the most important commenters on corporate litigation.
She has covered major litigation for 20 years. Before joining Reuters, Frankel was the founding editor at Litigation Daily.
Follower count: 2,955
Why you should follow: Scelsi specialises in entertainment, new media, and intellectual property at Scelsi Law.
She tweets about anything you care about from Lindsay Lohan's never-ending legal drama to the plight of Russian girl band Pussy Riot.
Follower count: 3,485
Why you should follow: As the designated lawyer for anything to do with mistresses, Allred has her thumb on the pulse of the entertainment world.
She represented Sharon Bialek, the first of four women to accuse presidential hopeful Herman Cain of sexual harassment.
Allred also provided legal services for the then-21-year-old who received Rep. Anthony Weiner's illicit texts, and she represented Tiger Woods' infamous mistress Rachel Uchitel.
Follower count: 3,833
Why you should follow: Volokh is an American law professor at UCLA School of Law and runs one of the most prominent legal blogs in existence.
The Volokh Conspiracy comments on all the major cases of the day and is run by law professors with strong opinions on current legal happenings.
Follower count: 5,924
Why you should follow: Turley is a law professor at George Washington University.
He has also worked on landmark cases, including serving as chief counsel to Judge G. Thomas Porteous in his impeachment trial.
More recently, Turley represented 10 members of Congress in their challenge of the Libyan War.
Follower count: 7,208
Why you should follow: A former First Amendment lawyer, Liptak now works as The New York Times' Supreme Court reporter and has covered pretty much every aspect of the nation's courts.
Liptak's series comparing the United States' legal system to those in other countries earned him a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize in 2009.
Follower count: 7,445
Why you should follow: Totenberg is NPR's legal affair correspondent and is known as the dean of the Supreme Court press corps.
Totenberg has broken some of the biggest legal stories in history, including the news about law professor Anita Hill's sexual harassment allegations against Justice Clarence Thomas.
Follower count: 7,511
Why you should follow: Lat founded the unbelievably popular law firm insider blog Above The Law.
He's a treasure trove of law firm gossip, employment trends, stupid law student antics, and pretty much anything else concerning the legal industry.
Follower count: 7,977
Why you should follow: @LegalRebels, an ongoing special project from the ABA Journal, highlights 'innovative lawyers remaking the practice of law.'
Legal Rebels also offers tips for acing your next interview and becoming a legal game changer yourself.
Follower count: 8,502
Why you should follow: The satirical Twitter feed is for lawyers, law students, and 'the people who tolerate them.'
The issues facing the legal profession -- mass unemployment and skyrocketing tuition just to name a few -- are pretty intense right now so 'Caption This!' caricatures are always a welcome relief.
Follower count: 12,266
Why you should follow: Justia has a collection of free case law, codes, and regulations databases as well as a directory of the all the legal twitterers.
Plus, Justia's database contains court documents that are tough to get anywhere else.
Follower count: 12,917
Why you should follow: The lawyer and author not only tweets about legal news, but as vice president of a cloud computing company for lawyers, she has all sorts of insight into technology and how to make your online presence more 'valuable.'
Follower count: 14,801
Why you should follow: Mayoras, the author of 'Trial and Heirs: Famous Fortune Fights' tweets about interesting estate litigation as well as other cases.
His tips about how to protect your assets could definitely come in handy one day.
Follower count: 16,831
Why you should follow: The libertarian civil liberties law firm is the ACLU of the conservative world. The firm takes on quite a few civil asset forfeiture cases and tweets about similar cases all over the country.
The institute successfully defended Atlantic City resident Vera Coking, who refused to leave her home when Donald Trump wanted to turn it into a parking lot.
Follower count: 21,238
Why you should follow: Lithwick, a contributing editor at Newsweek and senior editor at Slate, is the writer behind 'Supreme Court Dispatches' and 'Jurisprudence.'
She's also been an authoritative voice behind major litigation like the Microsoft trial.
Follower count: 23,060
Why you should follow: Toobin, author of the book 'The Nine,' has become the face of the Supreme Court. His Obamacare coverage was some of the most detailed you could find even though he inaccurately predicted its demise.
Plus, Toobin, a legal analyst for the New Yorker magazine and CNN, isn't scared of battling it out with Stephen Colbert about who President Barack Obama should appoint to the high court.
Follower count: 147,129
Why you should follow: The ACLU has litigated some of the country's most important civil rights cases, including the 1931 Stromberg vs. California decision, in which the ACLU successfully argued a communist can't be convicted for displaying a red flag.
The civil liberties organisation is currently suing Morgan Stanley for allegedly discriminating against black homeowners and is fighting to stop the practice of putting incarcerated kids in solitary confinement.
Follower count: 149,381
Why you should follow: Matthews, a North Carolina attorney who describes himself as conservative but not Republican, has attracted a massive following.
Matthews asks provocative questions about whether the Obama campaign is breaking the law by making recess appointments, and he keeps his followers updated on hot-button cases on voter ID laws.
