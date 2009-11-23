Best Legal Quotes This Week

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0454af0000000000164924/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="scott rothstein" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Lawyers and people in legal trouble say the darndest things.From alleged Ponzi schemers Tom Petters and Scott Rothstein scrambling to defend themselves to attorneys terrified of swine flu and airport noise, here are some of the best quotes this week.

CHECK ‘EM OUT>>>

Image: page2live.com

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”a-wild-ass-guess-1″

title=”A “Wild arse Guess””

content=”Bank of America’s former general counsel Tim Mayopoulos, on billions of dollars in projected losses from the much criticised Bank of America Merrill Lynch takeover.

The full thing (via Corporate Counsel), part of a Congressional hearing:

‘I have read that the $9 billion projected loss included an additional $2 billion after-tax ‘plug’ figure, referred to as ‘WAG’ — which reportedly stood for ‘Wild arse Guess’…If a big part of it was a ‘Wild arse Guess,’ I believe my legal advice would have been that such a guess was not an appropriate basis for a public disclosure. The law is clear that public disclosures to shareholders must be based on information that is reasonably reliable.’

Mayopoulos was also concerned the earlier $5 billion projection was a ‘WAG’.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca77230000000000a987ae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”i-didnt-want-a-bentleyim-not-a-bentley-guy-2″

title=””I didn’t want a Bentley…I’m not a Bentley guy.””

content=”Tom Petters during cross examination while on trial for running a $3.65 billion Ponzi scheme.

Petters said his friend Dean Vlahos, a founder of the Champps and Redstone American Grill restaurant chains, bought him a Bentley as a gift, notes the Wall Street Journal.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad222600000000000644160/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”not-that-i-didnt-do-something-wrong-and-im-back-here-to-fix-it-3″

title=””Not that I didn’t do something wrong, and I’m back here to fix it.””

content=”Alleged $1 billion Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein on clearing his name and repaying victims.

Here’s the full thing from the Miami Herald:

‘I keep seeing names on the Internet who were alleged investors of me and I have no idea who they are. There are sublayers of people doing very, very bad things to people in my name, so we shall see. Not that I didn’t do something wrong, and I’m back here to fix it. I made a decision to come back from Morocco and do the right thing. I know people are laughing and saying he can’t repay these people, and they are wrong.”

Image: page2live.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0454af0000000000164924/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-blonde-asks-her-boyfriend-for-help-assembling-a-difficult-jigsaw-puzzle-she-struggles-for-hours-to-match-the-pieces-to-the-picture-of-a-rooster-on-the-box-eventually-the-boyfriend-calms-her-down-and-says-lets-just-put-all-the-cornflakes-back-in-the-box-4″

title=””A blonde asks her boyfriend for help assembling a difficult jigsaw puzzle. She struggles for hours to match the pieces to the picture of a rooster on the box. Eventually the boyfriend calms her down and says: ‘Let’s just put all the cornflakes back in the box…'””

content=”A joke sent to clients by U.K. hedge funder Mark Lowe, according to a salacious harrasment lawsuit brought by former employee Jordan Wimmer, according to The Telegraph.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aa1aea215025e732af65703/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”your-level-of-self-absorption-and-obliviousness-is-difficult-to-fathom-5″

title=”Your “level of self-absorption and obliviousness” is “difficult to fathom””

content=”From an all-office email sent by law firm K&L Gates chairman and global managing partner Peter Kalis after an employee came to work with H1N1 symptoms.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af711890000000000663af5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-like-bombs-dropping-in-a-war-zone-6″

title=”It’s like “bombs dropping in a war zone””

content=”Duke law grad Stanley Hilton, 60, in a lawsuit about excessive noise against San Francisco Airport (and some 500 others) for $15 million for ruining his life, including causing his marriage and career to fall apart, according to the San Mateo County Times (via Above the Law).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a96b77a719f82572f954f22/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”see-also-7″

title=”See Also”

content=”This Week’s 10 Wild and Ridiculous Legal Stories“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bf9b0000000000937718/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.