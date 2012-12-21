The Best Legal Quote Of The Year Comes From Dominique Strauss-Kahn's Never-Ending Courtroom Saga

Dominique Strauss-Kahn

Vivia Chen over at The Careerist has rounded up some of the best quotes uttered by lawyers this year.And while all were pretty funny, one stood out above the rest as the most entertaining.



“I dare you to distinguish between a prostitute and a naked society woman.”

Henri Leclerc uttered that gem back in April when denying Dominique Strauss-Kahn knowingly interacted with prostitutes, The New York Times reported at the time.

Strauss-Kahn’s legal battles made headlines this year and have heated up more in recent weeks.

He recently came to a settlement agreement with hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo, who accused him last year of sexual assault, Gothamist reported last week.

But his day in court is far from over.

French judges ruled Wednesday that pimping charges against the former International Monetary Fund chief can go ahead, NBC reported.

