The 50 Best Law Schools In The US

Given the
absurdly high price tagon education and
dim outlookon the legal job market, choosing the right law school makes all the difference.
We asked more than 400 American legal professionals to select the 10 law schools that would best serve a legal career. Harvard Law School was the resounding top answer.
Here’s a more in-depth look at the 50 Best Law Schools In America >
|Rank
|Law School
|Location
|Tuition
|Score
|1
|Harvard University
|Cambridge, Mass.
|$53,308
|4.56
|2
|Yale University
|New Haven, Conn.
|$54,650
|4.55
|3
|Columbia University
|New York, N.Y.
|$57,838
|3.78
|4
|Stanford University
|Palo Alto, Calif.
|$50,802
|3.65
|5
|Georgetown University
|Washington, D.C.
|$50,890
|3.30
|6
|University of California — Berkeley
|Berkeley, Calif.
|$48,058
|3.06
|7
|Cornell University
|Ithaca, N.Y.
|$55,301
|2.78
|8
|New York University
|New York, N.Y.
|$48,950
|2.67
|9
|Duke University
|Durham, N.C.
|$53,596
|2.65
|10
|University of Chicago
|Chicago, Ill.
|$53,406
|2.64
|11
|University of Michigan — Ann Arbor
|Ann Arbor, Mich.
|$52,784
|2.31
|12
|University of Pennsylvania
|Philadelphia, Penn.
|$54,992
|2.18
|13
|Northwestern University
|Evanston, Ill.
|$55,064
|2.05
|14
|University of Virginia
|Charlottesville, Va.
|$52,900
|2.00
|15
|University of Notre Dame
|Notre Dame, Ind.
|$48,730
|1.98
|16
|University of California — Los Angeles
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|$51,720
|1.77
|17
|George Washington University
|Washington, D.C.
|$49,840
|1.71
|18
|Vanderbilt University
|Nashville, Tenn.
|$48,156
|1.68
|19
|Boston College
|Newton, Mass.
|$45,231
|1.66
|20
|University of Texas — Austin
|Austin, Tex.
|$49,244
|1.48
|21
|University of California — Hastings
|San Francisco, Calif.
|$48,200
|1.45
|22
|Boston University
|Boston, Mass.
|$45,786
|1.42
|23
|American University (Washington)
|Washington, D.C.
|$48,148
|1.40
|24
|Penn State University (Dickinson)
|University Park, Penn.
|$42,040
|1.39
|25
|University of California — Davis
|Davis, Calif.
|$50,279
|1.38
|26
|University of Southern California (Gould)
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|$56,256
|1.37
|27
|College of William and Mary (Marshall-Wythe)
|Williamsburg, Va.
|$38,000
|1.35
|28
|Washington University in St. Louis
|St. Louis, Mo.
|$48,715
|1.32
|29
|Pepperdine University
|Malibu, Calif.
|$46,740
|1.31
|30
|Tulane University
|New Orleans, La.
|$47,080
|1.30
|31
|Emory University
|Atlanta, Ga.
|$48,174
|1.30
|32
|Baylor University
|Waco, Tex.
|$50,706
|1.30
|33
|Fordham University
|New York, N.Y.
|$50,996
|1.30
|34
|University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|$38,846
|1.29
|35
|University of Wisconsin — Madison
|Madison, Wisc.
|$40,062
|1.29
|36
|Yeshiva University (Cardozo)
|New York, N.Y.
|$51,778
|1.26
|37
|Washington and Lee University
|Lexington, Va.
|$43,570
|1.25
|38
|University of Washington
|Seattle, Wash.
|$43,932
|1.22
|39
|Loyola Marymount University
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|$45,980
|1.22
|40
|University of Colorado — Boulder
|Boulder, Colo.
|$38,334
|1.20
|41
|Wake Forest University
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|$41,364
|1.20
|42
|University of Minnesota — Twin Cities
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|$47,330
|1.20
|43
|University of Illinois — Urbana-Champaign
|Champaign, Ill.
|$49,657
|1.20
|44
|Brigham Young University (Clark)
|Provo, Utah
|$22,560
|1.18
|45
|George Mason University
|Arlington, Va.
|$40,737
|1.18
|46
|University of Florida (Levin)
|Gainesville, Fla.
|$41,695
|1.18
|47
|Ohio State University (Moritz)
|Columbus, Ohio
|$42,962
|1.18
|48
|University of Georgia
|Athens, Ga.
|$36,410
|1.16
|49
|Indiana University — Bloomington (Maurer)
|Bloomington, Ind.
|$48,962
|1.14
|50
|University of Iowa
|Iowa City, Iowa
|$49,025
|1.14
For this survey, we asked hundreds of legal professionals to select the 10 law schools that would be best for a legal career. We calculated the Business Insider rating score based on survey data. Tuition was used as a tiebreaker, with cheaper tuition pushing a school to a higher spot.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.