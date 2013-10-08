The 50 Best Law Schools In The US

AP Photo/Charles Krupa Harvard Law School held onto its title as the Best Law School in America.

Given the

absurdly high price tagon education and

dim outlookon the legal job market, choosing the right law school makes all the difference.

We asked more than 400 American legal professionals to select the 10 law schools that would best serve a legal career. Harvard Law School was the resounding top answer.

Rank Law School Location Tuition Score 1 Harvard University Cambridge, Mass. $53,308 4.56 2 Yale University New Haven, Conn. $54,650 4.55 3 Columbia University New York, N.Y. $57,838 3.78 4 Stanford University Palo Alto, Calif. $50,802 3.65 5 Georgetown University Washington, D.C. $50,890 3.30 6 University of California — Berkeley Berkeley, Calif. $48,058 3.06 7 Cornell University Ithaca, N.Y. $55,301 2.78 8 New York University New York, N.Y. $48,950 2.67 9 Duke University Durham, N.C. $53,596 2.65 10 University of Chicago Chicago, Ill. $53,406 2.64 11 University of Michigan — Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, Mich. $52,784 2.31 12 University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia, Penn. $54,992 2.18 13 Northwestern University Evanston, Ill. $55,064 2.05 14 University of Virginia Charlottesville, Va. $52,900 2.00 15 University of Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. $48,730 1.98 16 University of California — Los Angeles Los Angeles, Calif. $51,720 1.77 17 George Washington University Washington, D.C. $49,840 1.71 18 Vanderbilt University Nashville, Tenn. $48,156 1.68 19 Boston College Newton, Mass. $45,231 1.66 20 University of Texas — Austin Austin, Tex. $49,244 1.48 21 University of California — Hastings San Francisco, Calif. $48,200 1.45 22 Boston University Boston, Mass. $45,786 1.42 23 American University (Washington) Washington, D.C. $48,148 1.40 24 Penn State University (Dickinson) University Park, Penn. $42,040 1.39 25 University of California — Davis Davis, Calif. $50,279 1.38 26 University of Southern California (Gould) Los Angeles, Calif. $56,256 1.37 27 College of William and Mary (Marshall-Wythe) Williamsburg, Va. $38,000 1.35 28 Washington University in St. Louis St. Louis, Mo. $48,715 1.32 29 Pepperdine University Malibu, Calif. $46,740 1.31 30 Tulane University New Orleans, La. $47,080 1.30 31 Emory University Atlanta, Ga. $48,174 1.30 32 Baylor University Waco, Tex. $50,706 1.30 33 Fordham University New York, N.Y. $50,996 1.30 34 University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill Chapel Hill, N.C. $38,846 1.29 35 University of Wisconsin — Madison Madison, Wisc. $40,062 1.29 36 Yeshiva University (Cardozo) New York, N.Y. $51,778 1.26 37 Washington and Lee University Lexington, Va. $43,570 1.25 38 University of Washington Seattle, Wash. $43,932 1.22 39 Loyola Marymount University Los Angeles, Calif. $45,980 1.22 40 University of Colorado — Boulder Boulder, Colo. $38,334 1.20 41 Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, N.C. $41,364 1.20 42 University of Minnesota — Twin Cities Minneapolis, Minn. $47,330 1.20 43 University of Illinois — Urbana-Champaign Champaign, Ill. $49,657 1.20 44 Brigham Young University (Clark) Provo, Utah $22,560 1.18 45 George Mason University Arlington, Va. $40,737 1.18 46 University of Florida (Levin) Gainesville, Fla. $41,695 1.18 47 Ohio State University (Moritz) Columbus, Ohio $42,962 1.18 48 University of Georgia Athens, Ga. $36,410 1.16 49 Indiana University — Bloomington (Maurer) Bloomington, Ind. $48,962 1.14 50 University of Iowa Iowa City, Iowa $49,025 1.14





For this survey, we asked hundreds of legal professionals to select the 10 law schools that would be best for a legal career. We calculated the Business Insider rating score based on survey data. Tuition was used as a tiebreaker, with cheaper tuition pushing a school to a higher spot.

