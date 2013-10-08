The 50 Best Law Schools In America

Reuters/Jim Bourg Harvard Law School claimed the number one spot for the second year in a row.

Even though the outlook on the legal job market still isn’t too bright, picking the right law school will exponentially increase the likelihood of success after graduation.

We asked more than 400 American legal professionals — 70% of whom are attorneys — to select the 10 law schools that would best serve a legal career, and Harvard Law School was the resounding answer.

This is the second year in a row that Harvard took the number one spot on our list of Best Law Schools, with Yale coming in right behind it.

