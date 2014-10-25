The 20 Best Law Firm Offices To Work In

Google Earth Kirkland & Ellis’ Chicago office at 300 North LaSalle St. placed first on the list

One law firm’s New York office may have a cutthroat environment, but that same firm may have a completely laid-back office in a smaller city like Philadelphia.

Legal industry news site Above The Law recently released its Power 100 Law Firm Ranking. ATL compared top law firms in 10 major markets and determined not only the best law firms to work for, but also which of those firm’s offices are the best.

Kirkland & Ellis’ Chicago office took gold in this ranking, while its San Francisco office came in tenth. Several other firms had multiple office locations make the top 100, including Davis Polk & Wardwell (New York is No. 6 and Silicon Valley is No. 28) and Skadden, Arps (Chicago is No. 20, D.C. is No. 23, and New York is No. 25).

To create this ranking, Above The Law surveyed its readers who work for Biglaw firms. It asked readers to rate the reputation of the firm in their own city and to rate the firm’s desirability as a potential employer.

Check out the top 20 firms below, or head to Above The Law to see all 100 firms.

