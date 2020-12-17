The 25 best large companies for women in 2020, according to female employees

Courtesy of Comparably Facebook is one of the best large companies for women, according to Comparably’s new ranking.

Career site Comparably just published its annual ranking of the best companies for women.

The ranking is based on ratings from female employee over a 12-month period.

HubSpot, which makes a marketing and sales platform for businesses, ranked at the top of the large company list.

HubSpot is the best large company for women to work for, according to a new ranking based on feedback from female employees.

Career website Comparably just released its annual ranking of the best companies for women to work for. To do this, Comparably anonymously asked female employees to rate their company on several topics. The questions asked covered 20 different key metrics. Polling spanned from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2020.

Some of the questions asked were “How often do you get valuable feedback on how to improve at work?” and “Do you approve of the job your executive team is doing at your company?” Questions about pay were also asked, such as “How often do you get raises?”

Among large companies, or those with over 500 employees, HubSpot ranked at the top followed by Adobe and Google. According to employee quotes provided by Comparably, employees at the top 25 large companies enjoy the company culture and benefits, such as paid family leave and paid time off.

The following are the 25 best large companies for women, according to female employees. Employee quotes are from Comparably. You can read the full lists at Comparably here.

25. nCino

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Industry: Financial services

Employee’s quote about the company: “Our culture is our passion. We’re supporting one another both in work initiatives and personal initiatives. You can comfortably bring your whole self to work. nCino is always striving for inclusivity and community involvement.”

24. Sunrun

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Renewables and environment

Employee’s quote about the company: “Transparent and human centered. Encourage work/life balance. Promotes inclusivity in the workplace.”

23. IBM

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Armonk, New York

Industry: Computer enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company: “Through the benefits package, IBM seems to recognise IBMers are whole people with whole families, and that really helps.”

22. Zoom Video Communications

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Video conferencing software

Employee’s quote about the company: “Everyone is extremely emotionally intelligent. Regardless of what culture they fit into within the company, they can empathise with co-workers and have the ability to be inclusive, even when the situation is not relevant to inclusivity.”

21. Smartsheet

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company: “My manager is the best in all of Smartsheet and she cares.”

20. Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Management consulting

Employee’s quote about the company: “Promotes equality and performance in equal measure.”

19. Credit Karma

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote about the company: “We have equal pay and it’s very competitive with other companies.”

18. TaskUs

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Industry: Customer service outsourcing

Employee’s quote about the company: “I love the fact that inclusion is integrated within the company’s culture.”

17. Thomson Reuters

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Toronto, Canada

Industry: Media

Employee’s quote about the company: “The maternity & paternity leave is amazing. They truly value the work/life balance.”

16. Concentrix

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Fremont, California

Industry: Customer service outsourcing

Employee’s quote about the company: “Concentrix is an amazing and progressive company!”

15. Vector Marketing

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Olean, New York

Industry: Direct marketing and sales

Employee’s quote about the company: “I love the positive and empowering culture.”

14. PRA Health Sciences

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Industry: Biotech market research

Employee’s quote about the company: “The family life balance. EVERYONE seems to understand that you need to take PTO for family and are willing to work with that.”

13. Farmers Insurance

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Industry: Insurance

Employee’s quote about the company: “Farmers has adopted paid family leave and adoption assistance and has generous PTO.”

12. Microsoft

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer software and electronics

Employee’s quote about the company: “Inclusion is there in every aspect of the company.”

11. Facebook

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Social media

Employee’s quote about the company: “The best part of my compensation package are the family perks, and the 401K baby funds.”

10. Insight Global

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee’s quote about the company: “Our CEO recently implemented a fertility plan for mothers needing fertility treatments and that has been a huge help to my family.”

9. Northside Hospital

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Employee’s quote about the company: “Promotes advancement and fairness. Approachable managers.”

8. RingCentral

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Belmont, California

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company:“Cooperation, fairness, non-discrimination, togetherness, sharing.”

7. LHC Group

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Industry: Healthcare

Employee’s quote about the company: “The opportunities are amazing and I look forward to seeing what the next 5 years has in store.”

6. LexisNexis Legal & Professional

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Legal software

Employee’s quote about the company: “Always forward-looking and competitive, not afraid to be bold, respect employees’ health, safety and work-life balance, and inclusion.”

5. CVS Health

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Industry: Healthcare/retail

Employee’s quote about the company: “I love the caring culture and I am inspired by the innovative leadership.”

4. Bell

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Industry: Aviation and aerospace

Employee’s quote about the company: “They are very diverse and inclusive. I believe Bell does a great job of the work-life balance and ensuring that work does not consume employees’ lives, while still seeing that we are performing at our best.”

3. Google

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet cloud computing

Employee’s quote about the company: “I appreciate how far they go to preserve our great corporate culture, do the right thing for everyone, truly care, dedication to all people, inclusion, diversity, opportunity.”

2. Adobe

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company: “I came to Adobe through an acquisition with unhealthy culture (workaholic and fear-based management tactics and very male-dominated). Have seen cultural transformation due to Adobe’s focus on positive growth and opportunities for all. I feel motivated and excited about a future working with Adobe.”

1. HubSpot

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: CRM Software

Employee’s quote about the company: “Unlimited PTO, 4 months paid maternity leave, health insurance deductible contribution, stock.”

Here is the full list of large companies:

Courtesy of Comparably

