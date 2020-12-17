The 25 best large companies for women in 2020, according to female employees

- Career site Comparably just published its annual ranking of the best companies for women.
- The ranking is based on ratings from female employee over a 12-month period.
- HubSpot, which makes a marketing and sales platform for businesses, ranked at the top of the large company list.
- View the full lists from Comparably here.
HubSpot is the best large company for women to work for, according to a new ranking based on feedback from female employees.
Career website Comparably just released its annual ranking of the best companies for women to work for. To do this, Comparably anonymously asked female employees to rate their company on several topics. The questions asked covered 20 different key metrics. Polling spanned from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2020.
Some of the questions asked were “How often do you get valuable feedback on how to improve at work?” and “Do you approve of the job your executive team is doing at your company?” Questions about pay were also asked, such as “How often do you get raises?”
Among large companies, or those with over 500 employees, HubSpot ranked at the top followed by Adobe and Google. According to employee quotes provided by Comparably, employees at the top 25 large companies enjoy the company culture and benefits, such as paid family leave and paid time off.
The following are the 25 best large companies for women, according to female employees. Employee quotes are from Comparably. You can read the full lists at Comparably here.
25. nCino
Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
Industry: Financial services
Employee’s quote about the company: “Our culture is our passion. We’re supporting one another both in work initiatives and personal initiatives. You can comfortably bring your whole self to work. nCino is always striving for inclusivity and community involvement.”
24. Sunrun
Location: San Francisco, California
Industry: Renewables and environment
Employee’s quote about the company: “Transparent and human centered. Encourage work/life balance. Promotes inclusivity in the workplace.”
23. IBM
Location: Armonk, New York
Industry: Computer enterprise software
Employee’s quote about the company: “Through the benefits package, IBM seems to recognise IBMers are whole people with whole families, and that really helps.”
22. Zoom Video Communications
Location: San Jose, California
Industry: Video conferencing software
Employee’s quote about the company: “Everyone is extremely emotionally intelligent. Regardless of what culture they fit into within the company, they can empathise with co-workers and have the ability to be inclusive, even when the situation is not relevant to inclusivity.”
21. Smartsheet
Location: Bellevue, Washington
Industry: SaaS/enterprise software
Employee’s quote about the company: “My manager is the best in all of Smartsheet and she cares.”
20. Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Industry: Management consulting
Employee’s quote about the company: “Promotes equality and performance in equal measure.”
19. Credit Karma
Location: San Francisco, California
Industry: FinTech
Employee’s quote about the company: “We have equal pay and it’s very competitive with other companies.”
18. TaskUs
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Industry: Customer service outsourcing
Employee’s quote about the company: “I love the fact that inclusion is integrated within the company’s culture.”
17. Thomson Reuters
Location: Toronto, Canada
Industry: Media
Employee’s quote about the company: “The maternity & paternity leave is amazing. They truly value the work/life balance.”
16. Concentrix
Location: Fremont, California
Industry: Customer service outsourcing
Employee’s quote about the company: “Concentrix is an amazing and progressive company!”
15. Vector Marketing
Location: Olean, New York
Industry: Direct marketing and sales
Employee’s quote about the company: “I love the positive and empowering culture.”
14. PRA Health Sciences
Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
Industry: Biotech market research
Employee’s quote about the company: “The family life balance. EVERYONE seems to understand that you need to take PTO for family and are willing to work with that.”
13. Farmers Insurance
Location: Woodland Hills, California
Industry: Insurance
Employee’s quote about the company: “Farmers has adopted paid family leave and adoption assistance and has generous PTO.”
12. Microsoft
Location: Redmond, Washington
Industry: Computer software and electronics
Employee’s quote about the company: “Inclusion is there in every aspect of the company.”
11. Facebook
Location: Menlo Park, California
Industry: Social media
Employee’s quote about the company: “The best part of my compensation package are the family perks, and the 401K baby funds.”
10. Insight Global
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry: Staffing and recruiting
Employee’s quote about the company: “Our CEO recently implemented a fertility plan for mothers needing fertility treatments and that has been a huge help to my family.”
9. Northside Hospital
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry: Hospital and healthcare
Employee’s quote about the company: “Promotes advancement and fairness. Approachable managers.”
8. RingCentral
Location: Belmont, California
Industry: SaaS/enterprise software
Employee’s quote about the company:“Cooperation, fairness, non-discrimination, togetherness, sharing.”
7. LHC Group
Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
Industry: Healthcare
Employee’s quote about the company: “The opportunities are amazing and I look forward to seeing what the next 5 years has in store.”
6. LexisNexis Legal & Professional
Location: New York, New York
Industry: Legal software
Employee’s quote about the company: “Always forward-looking and competitive, not afraid to be bold, respect employees’ health, safety and work-life balance, and inclusion.”
5. CVS Health
Location: Woonsocket, Rhode Island
Industry: Healthcare/retail
Employee’s quote about the company: “I love the caring culture and I am inspired by the innovative leadership.”
4. Bell
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Industry: Aviation and aerospace
Employee’s quote about the company: “They are very diverse and inclusive. I believe Bell does a great job of the work-life balance and ensuring that work does not consume employees’ lives, while still seeing that we are performing at our best.”
3. Google
Location: Mountain View, California
Industry: Internet cloud computing
Employee’s quote about the company: “I appreciate how far they go to preserve our great corporate culture, do the right thing for everyone, truly care, dedication to all people, inclusion, diversity, opportunity.”
2. Adobe
Location: San Jose, California
Industry: Enterprise software
Employee’s quote about the company: “I came to Adobe through an acquisition with unhealthy culture (workaholic and fear-based management tactics and very male-dominated). Have seen cultural transformation due to Adobe’s focus on positive growth and opportunities for all. I feel motivated and excited about a future working with Adobe.”
1. HubSpot
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Industry: CRM Software
Employee’s quote about the company: “Unlimited PTO, 4 months paid maternity leave, health insurance deductible contribution, stock.”
Here is the full list of large companies:
