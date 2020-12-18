The 25 best large companies for diversity in 2020, according to employees

Bryan Thomas/Getty Images Microsoft is the best large company for diversity, according to Comparably’s new ranking.

Career site Comparably shared its fourth annual ranking of the best companies for diversity.

The ranking is based on ratings from employees of colour over a 12-month period.

Microsoft, Google, and Zoom all made the top 25.

As many companies work to improve their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts after a year of protests and calls for change, one career site has been looking at the best companies for diversity over the past four years.

Career website Comparably published its annual ranking of the best companies for diversity. The companies at the top of the list are highly ranked by non-white workers. Comparably anonymously asked employees of colour questions about their company’s work environment and culture. The survey was open from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2020, and the questions cover 20 metrics.

Questions ranged in topics, from working at the company to questions related to leadership. For instance, employees were asked “Do you believe your manager cares about you as a person?” and “Do you look forward to interacting with your co-workers?”

Of the large companies, or those with over 500 employees, Microsoft ranked at the top.

The following are the 25 best large companies for diversity, according to employees of colour. Employee quotes are from Comparably. You can read the full lists at Comparably here.

25. HubSpot

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: CRM Software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “I am extremely proud of the diversity and inclusion initiatives as shown in the hiring process, employee resource groups, and educational programming.”

24. Thomson Reuters

Location: Toronto, Canada

Industry: Business information services

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Friendly and empathetic. Genuinely care about people. Commitment to employee/business resource groups, such as Pride at Work and Women at Thomson Reuters.”

23. SBA Communications

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Industry: Telecommunications

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “We have a diverse team and each member brings their own unique perspective and knowledge to the department.”

22. ZipRecruiter

Location: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Employment e-commerce

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Diversity, everyone brings different backgrounds and experiences to the table, giving many solutions to a single issue.”

21. Northside Hospital

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Everyone’s cultural background is put into consideration when planning the affairs of the employees and the patients.”

20. City National Bank of Florida

Location: Miami, Florida

Industry: Banking

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “They really value diversity and bring different people together to create a great work environment.”

19. Concentrix

Location: Fremont, California

Industry: Customer service outsourcing

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “The company is extremely inclusive. They have made their stances very clear about Black Lives Matter, and inclusivity for people with disabilities and giving fair opportunities to everyone.”

18. Calix

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Communication technology

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Open communication channels and transparency from the top down. Additionally, everyone has an open door policy. They welcome feedback, criticism and ideas. They embrace diverse opinions.”

17. KeepTruckin

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Transportation software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Equity. Everybody gets equally treated. No discriminations.”

16. Vector marketing

Location: Olean, New York

Industry: Direct marketing and sales

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “As far as advancement opportunities for minorities go, there’s a reason we’ve won best places to work for diversity awards in the past!”

15. TTEC

Location: Englewood, Colorado

Industry: Outsourcing/offshoring

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “I really appreciate TTEC having such a diverse work environment. You get to learn about other employees’ culture and they can learn about my culture.”

14. BairesDev

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “I really appreciate the multicultural environment. We have space to share our thoughts and ideas.”

13. IBM

Location: Armonk, New York

Industry: Computer enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Workplace inclusion and diversity is key and noted. Many teams have been created to enhance the awareness and climate especially given the current state we are facing today.”

12. Chegg

Location: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Higher education

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “eStaff and employees are openly and actively teaching, training, and informing about inclusivity and equality and teaching how to counteract inadvertently perpetuated racism.”

11. TaskUs

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Industry: Customer service outsourcing

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “A real focus on Diversity and Inclusion, social corporate responsibility, and team work.”

10. LexisNexis Legal & Professional

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Legal software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Diversity, understanding that each individual is unique, and recognising our individual differences.”

9. Bell

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Industry: Aviation and aerospace

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Recently there has been focus on diversity and inclusion for the benefit of women and LGBTQ, which is very positive and conducive to a healthy and productive work environment.”

8. Facebook

Location: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Social media

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Everyone has a different culture and belief, the views are not looked down upon. From my point of view everyone is quite open minded to learn about each other cultures.”

7. SentinelOne

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Cybersecurity

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Inclusive, diverse and everyone is focused on the big picture.”

6. Zoom Video Communications

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Video conferencing software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “So many great activities to join via Zoom (of course) including celebrations of holidays with hands on dance and henna classes for Diwali.”

5. Adobe

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Committed to Diversity and Inclusion and social justice, very involved in corporate giving and matching employee donations.”

4. Google

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet cloud computing

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Google is very inclusive and liberal which for me is brilliant. The focus is on keeping everyone happy and healthy so they do great work.”

3. Credit Karma

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Diversity is completely embraced. This makes for enriched conversations and decisions, and makes everyone feel included and valued as everyone else.”

2. RingCentral

Location: Belmont, California

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “The culture and environment is very diverse. The inclusive, welcoming, and fun aspects of the culture make for a positive environment.”

1. Microsoft

Location: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer software and electronics

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “There is a consistent effort to be transparent and have a diverse work culture. People are encouraged to speak up and solve problems.”

Here is the full list of large companies:

