The Only Laptops That Mattered In 2012

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Consider the humble laptop: While tablets get all the buzz, more than 300 million of the portable computers get sold every year.And as Apple and Microsoft pluck features from tablets to put into conventional screen-and-keyboard devices, 2012 saw laptops get speedier, more advanced, and more affordable than ever.



Apple brought its high-definition Retina display to its MacBook Pro line. Microsoft released Windows 8, a touch-friendly operating system for both tablets and PCs, and third-party manufacturers stepped in to introduce a number of touch-sensitive devices to take advantage of the sharp new interface.

From basic computers for family members who just want an easy way to get on the Internet to top-of-the-line stuff for yourself, here are the laptops that defined the state of the art this year.

