The Top 10 Laptops You Can Buy This Year

Welcome to the SAI: Tools 10 x 10 Holiday Gift Guide! We’re picking the 10 best products from 10 different categories to round out your shopping list this year.



As part of our final week in the series we’re hitting the best laptops you can buy right now.

Apple made a big splash last year with the MacBook Air, and now other manufacturers are rushing to catch up with their own super-thin Ultrabook models. And this is just the beginning. Get ready for dozens more MacBook Air competitors in 2012.

For now we’ve picked the best laptops, netbooks, and Ultrabooks you can get for the Holidays. Keep reading for our favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.