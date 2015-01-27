The Best Laptops You Can Buy

Picking out a laptop isn’t easy. It’s hard to really understand whether or not a computer is right for your needs until you’ve actually used it for a while.

Maybe it’s a bit more clunky than you thought when you carry it in your bag during a commute. Perhaps the screen is too reflective for your liking when you’re watching Netflix.

And worst of all, what if the battery life is much shorter than you expected?

We’ve researched some of the best laptops on the market and combed through reviews to at least give you some of the best options to choose from.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.