The Best New Laptops Of 2012 (So Far)

If portability is your chief concern, you need look no further than the Folio. Lightweight and tiny, you'll have no problem taking it anywhere you go. And at less than 1 inch thick, you'll want to bring places. The 128 GB solid state hard drive means it will run silently, and the 4 GB of RAM are enough to enable serious multitasking.

Click here for our review >

Price: $821.07