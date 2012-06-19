The Best New Laptops Of 2012 (So Far)

Photo: Apple
We’re only halfway through the year but we’ve already been treated to some impressive laptops.Whether you’re the mobile road warrior or a hardcore gamer who needs a muscly computer, these are the best laptops that 2012 has offered up so far.
With 8 GB of RAM and a beautiful 17-inch screen, the Envy is worth the steep price. Take advantage of the integrated BluRay player and the included 3D glasses.
Price: $1,649
How about a 14-inch laptop that weighs less than 4.5 pounds? This Dell XPS offers a number of features, such as Intel's Wireless Display functionality, which lets you transmit images to an HDTV without using any cables.
Price: $759.00
The Satellite is a solid workhorse of a computer. Lightweight enough, powerful enough, and easy enough to use, it's perfect for all kinds of productivity tasks and general computing needs. It comes with a huge 640 GB hard drive, so it'll gladly store all kinds of data.
Price: $529.99
If portability is your chief concern, you need look no further than the Folio. Lightweight and tiny, you'll have no problem taking it anywhere you go. And at less than 1 inch thick, you'll want to bring places. The 128 GB solid state hard drive means it will run silently, and the 4 GB of RAM are enough to enable serious multitasking.
Price: $821.07
The Pro wasn't the only MacBook to see a redesign this year -- the Air gets a makeover as well. It got a nice speed boost (you can max it out at 2.6 GHz) and now it comes standard with 4 GB of RAM.
Price: $999
Gamers take note -- the Samsung Series 7 is the portable powerhouse that will handle whatever you throw at it. It comes with 16 GB of RAM and an Intel i7 processor. Pick one up and start playing.
Price: $1,889.93
The MacBook Pro was already a solid computer, but Apple made it thinner, more powerful (now it boasts a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i7), and gave it a super-high resolution Retina display.
Price: starting at $2,199
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.