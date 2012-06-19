The Best New Laptops Of 2012 (So Far)

Dylan Love
macbook pro

Photo: Apple

We’re only halfway through the year but we’ve already been treated to some impressive laptops.Whether you’re the mobile road warrior or a hardcore gamer who needs a muscly computer, these are the best laptops that 2012 has offered up so far.

#7 HP Envy 17

With 8 GB of RAM and a beautiful 17-inch screen, the Envy is worth the steep price. Take advantage of the integrated BluRay player and the included 3D glasses.

Price: $1,649

#6 Dell XPS 14Z

How about a 14-inch laptop that weighs less than 4.5 pounds? This Dell XPS offers a number of features, such as Intel's Wireless Display functionality, which lets you transmit images to an HDTV without using any cables.

Click here for our review >

Price: $759.00

#5 Toshiba Satellite L755-S5166

The Satellite is a solid workhorse of a computer. Lightweight enough, powerful enough, and easy enough to use, it's perfect for all kinds of productivity tasks and general computing needs. It comes with a huge 640 GB hard drive, so it'll gladly store all kinds of data.

Price: $529.99

#4 HP Folio 13

If portability is your chief concern, you need look no further than the Folio. Lightweight and tiny, you'll have no problem taking it anywhere you go. And at less than 1 inch thick, you'll want to bring places. The 128 GB solid state hard drive means it will run silently, and the 4 GB of RAM are enough to enable serious multitasking.

Click here for our review >

Price: $821.07

#3 The new MacBook Air

The Pro wasn't the only MacBook to see a redesign this year -- the Air gets a makeover as well. It got a nice speed boost (you can max it out at 2.6 GHz) and now it comes standard with 4 GB of RAM.

Price: $999

#2 Samsung Series 7

Gamers take note -- the Samsung Series 7 is the portable powerhouse that will handle whatever you throw at it. It comes with 16 GB of RAM and an Intel i7 processor. Pick one up and start playing.

Price: $1,889.93

#1 MacBook Pro with Retina display

The MacBook Pro was already a solid computer, but Apple made it thinner, more powerful (now it boasts a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i7), and gave it a super-high resolution Retina display.

Price: starting at $2,199

Want to take care of your laptop this summer?

Here's how to protect it from the summer heat >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.