7 simple accessories that'll make your laptop more useful

Your laptop is already a very capable piece of hardware.

Like any piece of tech, though, there are areas where it could use a little push.

Thankfully, there are plenty of external accessories out there to help make your experience more pleasant.

If you plan on upgrading your notebook soon, here are a few extras that we like in particular.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.