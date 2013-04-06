The 21 Best Lacrosse Players On Wall Street

Wall Street firms have a habit of hiring lacrosse players.



Bloomberg Businessweek published a piece last year about the “lacrosse mafia” linking several Wall Street execs to the sport.

We decided to comb through rosters and find the best players at Wall Street firms.

Many of these guys are playing professionally while still working full-time finance jobs. Some have retired from the sport and others have left the Street.

If we’re missing any big names, feel free to send us an email at [email protected] to add to the list.

