The 21 Best Lacrosse Players On Wall Street

Julia La Roche
CJ Costabile

Wall Street firms have a habit of hiring lacrosse players. 

Bloomberg Businessweek published a piece last year about the “lacrosse mafia” linking several Wall Street execs to the sport.

We decided to comb through rosters and find the best players at Wall Street firms. 

Many of these guys are playing professionally while still working full-time finance jobs.  Some have retired from the sport and others have left the Street.

If we’re missing any big names, feel free to send us an email at [email protected] to add to the list. 

Ryan Deforest Mollett

Wall Street Career: He's a managing director of the credit businesses at Blackstone. Prior to that, he worked at BlackRock. Before that, he was a trader at First New York Securities.

Pro Team: Rochester Rattlers (retired)

Position: defence

School: Princeton (c/o 2001)

Highlights: He co-captained the team that won the 2001 NCAA men's Division I championships. He won the Men's Ivy League Player of the Year and was named a USILA All-American (first team).

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: Go Tigers

Tim DeBlois

Wall Street Career: DeBlois spent six years working on Wall Street at Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets before leaving in 2009. He's currently an 8th grade maths teacher.

Pro Team: Rochester Rattlers (retired)

School: Cornell

Position: defence

Highlights: He was a starter all four years at Princeton. He was co-captain of the team his senior year. He was also named a USILA All-American (third team).

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: LinkedIn

Ryan Flanagan

Wall Street Career: Bank of America, sales & trading analyst

Pro Team: Charlotte Hounds

Position: Defenseman

School: University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (c/o 2011)

Highlights: Flanagan was the co-captain of the 2011 UNC lacrosse team his senior year. He was a three-time USILA All-American.

Source: USILA.org, Source: FINRA, Charlotte Hounds

Max Quinzani

Wall Street Career: Morgan Stanley, municipal sales analyst

Pro Team: Boston Cannons

Position: Attack

School: Duke (c/o 2010)

Highlights: He was a three time USILA All-American. He scored 199 goals while playing for the Duke Blue Devils. He scored the winning goal for the Cannons during the 2011 Major League Lacrosse semifinal with 1.2 seconds left.

Source: FINRA, Source: USILA, Souce:goduke.com

Dan 'Danny' Glading

Wall Street Career: Brown Advisory, business development analyst. Previously worked in institutional equity sales at Wunderlich Securities and Signa Hill Capital Group.

Pro Team: Chesapeake Bayhawkes

Position: Attack

School: University of Virginia (c/o 2009)

Highlights: Glading was a three-time All-American at UVA. He helped UVA win the 2006 NCAA championships. He won the ACC Rookie of the Year award his freshman year.

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: LinkedIn Source: Inside Lacrosse

Kyle Dixon

Wall Street Career: RBC Capital Markets, financial advisor

Pro Team: Chesapeake Bayhawks

Position: Midfield

School: University of Virginia (c/o 2006)

Highlights: He helped UVA capture two NCAA championships. He was named USILA 2nd Team All-American his third year and 1st Team All-American his fourth year.

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: Chesapeake Bayhawks

Greg Peyser

Wall Street Career: He has worked at Barclays, Creditex Securities and Phoenix Partners, FINRA records show. He now works in organic farming, according to his LinkedIn.

Pro Team(s): (Past) Long Island Lizards, New York Titans and the Orlando Titans.

Position: Midfield (face off specialist)

School: Johns Hopkins (c/o 2006)

Highlights: He was named a USILA All American (third team) his junior year. He helped the JHU Blue Jays win the 2005 NCAA men's Division I lacrosse championships.

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: HopkinsSports

Stephen Peyser

Wall Street Career: Goldman Sachs equity trader

Pro Team: New York Lizards

Position: Midfield

School: Johns Hopkins (c/o 2008)

Highlights: He helped JHU win two NCAA national championships. He was named USILA All American (second team) his senior year.

Source: USILA, Source: New York Lizards

Parker McKee

Wall Street Career: RBS Securities (MBS/ABS sales)

Pro Team: New York Lizards

Position: defence

School: Duke (c/o 2010)

Highlights: He was a two-time USILA All American (second team).

Source: New York Lizards, Source: FINRA, Source: GoDuke

John 'Jack' Reid IV

Wall Street Career: He's a financial advisor with Invest Financial Corp. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Pro Team: New York Lizards

Position: Defenseman

School: UMass

Highlights: He was UMass' first defenseman to be a first-team All-American. He was the Capetian of the team his senior year.

Source: New York Lizards, Source: FINRA, Source: UMass

Brian Carroll

Wall Street Career: Graham Capital Management, analyst.

Pro Team: Charlotte Hounds (Previously with the Chesapeake Bayhawks)

Position: Midfield

School: University of Virginia (c/o 2010)

Highlights: He was twice named All-ACC and twice named a USILA All-American (third team and second team)

Source: Charlotte Hounds

Kevin Kaminski

Wall Street Career: AXA Advisors, financial consultant

Pro Team: Charlotte Hounds (Previously the Chesapeake Bayhawks and Boston Cannons)

Position: Midfield

School: Delaware (c/o 2011)

Highlights: He scored 59 goals and had 13 assists for 72 points while at Delaware. He was co-captain for his last two seasons.

Source: Charlotte Hounds, Source: FINRA

Rob Rotanz

Wall Street Career: RBS

Pro Team: Rochester Rattlers

Position: Midfield

School: Duke

Highlights: He was named a USILA All-America first team in 2012.

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA,

Brett Schmidt

Wall Street Career: BB&T, private advisor.

Pro Team: Charlotte Hounds

Position: defence

School: University of Maryland (c/o 2011)

Highlights: While at Maryland, was a 2011 USILA Second Team All-American and 2010 USILA Third Team All-American.

Source: Inside Lacrosse, Source: FINRA, Source: LinkedIn

Craig James 'CJ' Costabile

Wall Street Career: He's an analyst at alternative asset management firm Permal Group. He previously did internships at Morgan Creek Capital Management in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Milton Partners in Greenwich, CT.

Pro Team: New York Lizards

Position: Midfield

School: Duke (c/o 2012)

Highlights: He was a four-time USILA All-American (honorable mention in 2009, third team in 2010 and 2011 and first team in 2012). In 2010, he scored the overtime game-winning goal in the NCAA Championship game versus Notre Dame.

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: LinkedIn

Tyler Fiorito

Wall Street Career: UBS, equity sales assistant

Pro Team: Chesapeake Bayhawks

Position: Goalie

School: Princeton (c/o 2012)

Highlights: Fiorito started all four years at Princeton. He was a four-time All-American and All-Ivy selection.

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA,

Justin Cynar

Wall Street Career: Citigroup, vice president

Pro Team(s): Previously played for the Baltimore Bayhawks and Bridgeport Barrage

Position: Goalie

School: Cornell (c/o 2002)

Highlights: He was named USILA All-American (first team) his senior year.

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: LinkedIn

Zach Howell

Wall Street Career: HSBC

Pro Team: Chesapeake Bayhawks

Position: Attack

School: Duke University (c/o 2011)

Highlights: He scored 100 goals in three seasons with Duke.

Source: Inside Lacrosse, Source: FINRA,

Chris Cercy

Wall Street Career: Cantor Fitzgerald

Pro Team(s): New Jersey Pride (2007) and Denver Outlaws (2006)

Position: Face-off man

School: Syracuse

Highlights: He was one of the nation's top face-off men. He was named a USILA All-American (third team) in 2001.

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA

Mike Howley

Wall Street Career: He works at BNY Mellon Capital Markets. He previously worked at Citigroup, FINRA records show.

Pro Teams: San Francisco Dragons, Long Island Lizards, Washington Bayhawks, Baltimore Bayhawks and Rochester Rattlers.

Position: defence

School: University of Maryland

Highlights: He was a three-time USILA All-America (first team once and second team twice).

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA

Mark C. Kootnz

Wall Street Career: He's the head trader at Charlottesville, Virginia-based hedge fund New Generation advisors. He previously worked at Goldman, FBR Capital Markets and JPMorgan.

Pro Team: Rochester Rattlers (2002)

Position: defence

School: UVA

Highlights: He was a first team All-American in 2001. He was also a tri-captain of the Virginia Cavaliers.

Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: theACC.com, Source: McIntire

Now let's check out another popular sport on Wall Street...

