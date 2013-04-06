The 21 Best Lacrosse Players On Wall Street

Wall Street firms have a habit of hiring lacrosse players.
Bloomberg Businessweek published a piece last year about the “lacrosse mafia” linking several Wall Street execs to the sport.
We decided to comb through rosters and find the best players at Wall Street firms.
Many of these guys are playing professionally while still working full-time finance jobs. Some have retired from the sport and others have left the Street.
If we’re missing any big names, feel free to send us an email at [email protected] to add to the list.
Wall Street Career: He's a managing director of the credit businesses at Blackstone. Prior to that, he worked at BlackRock. Before that, he was a trader at First New York Securities.
Pro Team: Rochester Rattlers (retired)
Position: defence
School: Princeton (c/o 2001)
Highlights: He co-captained the team that won the 2001 NCAA men's Division I championships. He won the Men's Ivy League Player of the Year and was named a USILA All-American (first team).
Wall Street Career: DeBlois spent six years working on Wall Street at Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets before leaving in 2009. He's currently an 8th grade maths teacher.
Pro Team: Rochester Rattlers (retired)
School: Cornell
Position: defence
Highlights: He was a starter all four years at Princeton. He was co-captain of the team his senior year. He was also named a USILA All-American (third team).
Wall Street Career: Bank of America, sales & trading analyst
Pro Team: Charlotte Hounds
Position: Defenseman
School: University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (c/o 2011)
Highlights: Flanagan was the co-captain of the 2011 UNC lacrosse team his senior year. He was a three-time USILA All-American.
Wall Street Career: Morgan Stanley, municipal sales analyst
Pro Team: Boston Cannons
Position: Attack
School: Duke (c/o 2010)
Highlights: He was a three time USILA All-American. He scored 199 goals while playing for the Duke Blue Devils. He scored the winning goal for the Cannons during the 2011 Major League Lacrosse semifinal with 1.2 seconds left.
Wall Street Career: Brown Advisory, business development analyst. Previously worked in institutional equity sales at Wunderlich Securities and Signa Hill Capital Group.
Pro Team: Chesapeake Bayhawkes
Position: Attack
School: University of Virginia (c/o 2009)
Highlights: Glading was a three-time All-American at UVA. He helped UVA win the 2006 NCAA championships. He won the ACC Rookie of the Year award his freshman year.
Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: LinkedIn Source: Inside Lacrosse
Wall Street Career: RBC Capital Markets, financial advisor
Pro Team: Chesapeake Bayhawks
Position: Midfield
School: University of Virginia (c/o 2006)
Highlights: He helped UVA capture two NCAA championships. He was named USILA 2nd Team All-American his third year and 1st Team All-American his fourth year.
Wall Street Career: He has worked at Barclays, Creditex Securities and Phoenix Partners, FINRA records show. He now works in organic farming, according to his LinkedIn.
Pro Team(s): (Past) Long Island Lizards, New York Titans and the Orlando Titans.
Position: Midfield (face off specialist)
School: Johns Hopkins (c/o 2006)
Highlights: He was named a USILA All American (third team) his junior year. He helped the JHU Blue Jays win the 2005 NCAA men's Division I lacrosse championships.
Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: HopkinsSports
Wall Street Career: Goldman Sachs equity trader
Pro Team: New York Lizards
Position: Midfield
School: Johns Hopkins (c/o 2008)
Highlights: He helped JHU win two NCAA national championships. He was named USILA All American (second team) his senior year.
Wall Street Career: RBS Securities (MBS/ABS sales)
Pro Team: New York Lizards
Position: defence
School: Duke (c/o 2010)
Highlights: He was a two-time USILA All American (second team).
Wall Street Career: He's a financial advisor with Invest Financial Corp. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Pro Team: New York Lizards
Position: Defenseman
School: UMass
Highlights: He was UMass' first defenseman to be a first-team All-American. He was the Capetian of the team his senior year.
Wall Street Career: Graham Capital Management, analyst.
Pro Team: Charlotte Hounds (Previously with the Chesapeake Bayhawks)
Position: Midfield
School: University of Virginia (c/o 2010)
Highlights: He was twice named All-ACC and twice named a USILA All-American (third team and second team)
Wall Street Career: AXA Advisors, financial consultant
Pro Team: Charlotte Hounds (Previously the Chesapeake Bayhawks and Boston Cannons)
Position: Midfield
School: Delaware (c/o 2011)
Highlights: He scored 59 goals and had 13 assists for 72 points while at Delaware. He was co-captain for his last two seasons.
Wall Street Career: RBS
Pro Team: Rochester Rattlers
Position: Midfield
School: Duke
Highlights: He was named a USILA All-America first team in 2012.
Wall Street Career: BB&T, private advisor.
Pro Team: Charlotte Hounds
Position: defence
School: University of Maryland (c/o 2011)
Highlights: While at Maryland, was a 2011 USILA Second Team All-American and 2010 USILA Third Team All-American.
Wall Street Career: He's an analyst at alternative asset management firm Permal Group. He previously did internships at Morgan Creek Capital Management in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Milton Partners in Greenwich, CT.
Pro Team: New York Lizards
Position: Midfield
School: Duke (c/o 2012)
Highlights: He was a four-time USILA All-American (honorable mention in 2009, third team in 2010 and 2011 and first team in 2012). In 2010, he scored the overtime game-winning goal in the NCAA Championship game versus Notre Dame.
Wall Street Career: UBS, equity sales assistant
Pro Team: Chesapeake Bayhawks
Position: Goalie
School: Princeton (c/o 2012)
Highlights: Fiorito started all four years at Princeton. He was a four-time All-American and All-Ivy selection.
Wall Street Career: Citigroup, vice president
Pro Team(s): Previously played for the Baltimore Bayhawks and Bridgeport Barrage
Position: Goalie
School: Cornell (c/o 2002)
Highlights: He was named USILA All-American (first team) his senior year.
Wall Street Career: HSBC
Pro Team: Chesapeake Bayhawks
Position: Attack
School: Duke University (c/o 2011)
Highlights: He scored 100 goals in three seasons with Duke.
Wall Street Career: Cantor Fitzgerald
Pro Team(s): New Jersey Pride (2007) and Denver Outlaws (2006)
Position: Face-off man
School: Syracuse
Highlights: He was one of the nation's top face-off men. He was named a USILA All-American (third team) in 2001.
Wall Street Career: He works at BNY Mellon Capital Markets. He previously worked at Citigroup, FINRA records show.
Pro Teams: San Francisco Dragons, Long Island Lizards, Washington Bayhawks, Baltimore Bayhawks and Rochester Rattlers.
Position: defence
School: University of Maryland
Highlights: He was a three-time USILA All-America (first team once and second team twice).
Wall Street Career: He's the head trader at Charlottesville, Virginia-based hedge fund New Generation advisors. He previously worked at Goldman, FBR Capital Markets and JPMorgan.
Pro Team: Rochester Rattlers (2002)
Position: defence
School: UVA
Highlights: He was a first team All-American in 2001. He was also a tri-captain of the Virginia Cavaliers.
Source: USILA, Source: FINRA, Source: theACC.com, Source: McIntire
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.