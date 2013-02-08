19 Quotes That Make Kobe Bryant The NBA's Most Enjoyable Loose Cannon

Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In his 17th NBA season, Kobe Bryant has started saying whatever he wants.It’s refreshing.



In the last 12 months he has ripped teammates, compared himself to Moses, and talked about Pau Gasol’s “big-boy pants.”

He’s a quote machine, and an endlessly enjoyable one at that.

