Kobe Bryant Was In Rare Form This Weekend — Here Are His 10 Most Outrageous Quotes

The Lakers had a huge weekend, beating the Raptors and the Bulls to pull into 8th place in the Western Conference.And boy was Kobe Bryant fired up.



In just 72 hours he said some outrageous things about bees, boos, and his disdain for opposing players helping him to his feet.

He has no filter this year, and it’s great.

