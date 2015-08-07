The best designed kitchen gadgets of the year

We can’t hate on traditional pots and pans, but times are changing.

Working in the kitchen has become a high-tech experience, from the way we brew our coffee to how we cook our meat.

In 2015, we saw no shortage of sleek kitchen designs to help the home chef perform at a high level, ranging from more refined sous vide cookers to microkitchens designed for tiny apartments. Most of the designs included here won top honours at this year’s International Design Excellence Awards.

Check them out below. Would you include these in your kitchen?

Kohler's Prolific Sink integrates a bamboo cutting board, colander, grated racks, and wash bin inside a standard stainless steel tub. The sink also features a cone-shaped drain for more efficient cleanup. Kohler GE's Micro Kitchen wants to help you live large in a microapartment. The compact refrigeration, cleaning, and microwave units save space and reduce the user's environmental footprint. GE The Belle-V bottle opener pops pleated caps off glass bottles like an ordinary bottle opener, but features a comfortable grip and an elongated handle for better leverage. According to Belle-V, the 'business end' of the opener also comes with a self-centering lip for easy opening. Belle-V Kitchen Anova's precision cooker tops other sous vide cookers with a slim body that's easy to clean. The cooker circulates water around the pot to produce a perfect sous vide, and users can control the temperature via a smartphone app. Annova The IR D5 Food Dehydrator uses a near infrared lamp to recreate the effect of fruits and vegetables drying out in the sun. Its stainless steel trays and casing structure allow for uniform heat and humidity control, which can be monitored via an external display. L'Equip The Gravity Series line of cookware makes cooking less of a hassle with durable, see-thru lids, handles that don't get hot, aluminium bottoms sandwiches between layers of steel -- for optimum heat distribution -- and integrated steam and drainage vents. Eva Solo Samsung's Hot Blast Combi Oven combines professional-level cooking in the package of a sophisticated oven the size of a microwave. The oven heats food 50% than traditional convection ovens, Samsung says, while still preserving food's taste and texture. Samsung Waterwall dishwashers rethink how to clean dishes and utensils. While most dishwashers use a rotating army of nozzles to spray water, Samsung's Waterwall technology uses a moving bar to blanket the washer's contents and expedite the cleaning process. Samsung

