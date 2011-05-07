15 Amazing Things You Didn't Know Your Kindle Could Do

Photo: via How To Geek
Looking to get more out of your treasured Kindle?We’ll show you the best tips and tricks that let you customise your Kindle, use shortcuts to get more done, and get PDFs and Word Documents on your Kindle.
Thanks to KindleBar and aSiteAboutNothing for many of these tips.
All you need to do to activate minesweeper is to hold down ALT, Shift, and M.
Nobody said this would be a fully-featured minesweeper game, but it's a fun easter egg.
Tap G from Minesweeper to play Gomoku, a 'five in a row' game that's also built-in.
All you need to do is press the menu button, then look in the top left corner of your screen.
You'll see a number saying how many megabytes you have left of storage in your Kindle.
It may seem like a waste given the size of the Kindle screen (compared to a cell phone screen), but if loading a page quickly is what you're after, navigate to mobile versions such as:
m.gmail.com
google.com/reader/m
mobile.twitter.com
Or, use a special Kindle web app called KinTweet to post updates to Twitter.
Slide and hold the power button for 7 seconds to turn off the unit, or keep it held for 15 seconds total to restart the Kindle.
This fun trick works just like typing simple maths problems into Spotlight on your Mac.
All you need to do is start typing so the search bar comes up on your hom screen. Type in 5+5 or any other simple equation and press Enter to get the solution.
Another cool trick is that if you start typing a web page URL from your home screen, tap right on the 5-way directional pad and click Go To, Wikipedia, and more.
At any time, hold down Shift, ALT, and G all at the same time to take a snapshot of your Kindle's screen.
The screen will blink to indicate a successful snapshot. Connect your Kindle to your computer via USB, open its folder titled 'Documents,' and find your screenshot of exactly how your Kindle screen appeared.
From there, you can copy it to your computer.
While you're reading anything on your Kindle, tap down on the 5-way navigation button and put your cursor over a word.
The definition automatically comes up at the bottom of your screen. Press 'Enter' to see more, then the 'Back' button to return to what you were reading.
Changing your Kindle's screensaver by 'jailbreaking it,' which according to How To Geek, is actually pretty easy.
You'll need to be comfortable transferring files to and from your computer, but How To Geek provides an incredibly helpful walkthrough for the whole process.
Playing music on the Kindle via the 'experimental' MP3 player feature is incredibly limited.
If you do play music on your Kindle while you're reading, these shortcuts should be handy. You can use these shortcuts from anywhere in your Kindle.
Press ALT and Space at the same time to stop or start music.
Press ALT and F at the same time to skip to the next track.
Another interesting shortcut: hold down ALT and press any of the top keyboard keys to type numbers quickly.
Instapaper is a wonderful tool that remembers articles you want to read, then reformats them into just text and images.
Instapaper developer Marco Arment came up with a way for all your Instapaper articles to appear on your Kindle together, as if they were different articles in a periodical you're subscribed to.
Head to the Instapaper website and click 'Extras' for a full how-to of how to get it up and running. You can even set how often you want all your Instapaper articles pushed to your Kindle.
Tap the 'Aa' button in the bottom row of your Kindle keyboard to activate this menu.
Navigate down to 'screen rotation' and pick a horizontal orientation that's comfortable for you.
Lendle is a great service you can use to post what Kindle books you own, and request to borrow Kindle books from others.
It's almost like a social network for Kindle users.
Click 'Menu' then 'Settings' to find out what your device's email address is.
Add this email address to your contacts list, and then any time you're on your computer and want to read something later on your Kindle, attach a PDF to an email and mail it to your Kindle email address.
You can attach up to 25 attachments (PDFs, Word Docs, etc) to any email.
If you receive an error, it's probably because your Kindle only accepts emails from approved email addresses. Go to Amazon's 'Manage My Kindle' page on your computer to set up approved email addresses.
Also, one cool feature is that Amazon will convert PDFs to 'Kindle format' for you if you include the word 'convert' in the subject line of the email that has the PDF attached to it.
Going to Menu, then Experimental, then Launch Web Browser, then typing in a web page is a big hassle.
We've been told that this technique works to put webpage links (almost) on your Kindle home screen.
Create a document and include your favourite link(s) inside of it. Convert the document to a PDF and send the it to your Kindle email address (in the aforementioned fashion on the previous slide), and you'll always have access to your favourite bookmarks from your home screen.
Open the document, then click a website to go to it.
The wired method of doing this is simply plugging in your Kindle via USB, then dragging documents or PDFs to your Kindle's 'Documents' folder.
Kindlefish looks a lot better on your screen than Google Translate, and makes it easy to translate text on your Kindle.
Click here for a brief how-to for Kindlefish*
*Requires internet access
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.