I tried candy corn from 5 different brands, and I think even haters of the treat will enjoy my top pick

Although I was no stranger to candy corn, I’d never had strong feelings about it.

I’ve heard for years that candy corn is the most divisive treat , though I don’t think I’ve ever met a person who genuinely likes it.

I think the “debate” is just propaganda from candy-corn companies to make you believe they have fans in the first place.

But that theory made me remember that the snack just doesn’t come out of a lone conveyor belt in the Midwest. Shockingly, many companies produce candy corn on a mass scale.

So I decided it was time to try these different takes on the Halloween treat and rank them all from worst to best.