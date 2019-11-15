The 9 best movies for kids of 2019 so far

Netflix, DreamWorks, Warner Bros., Pixar ‘Klaus,’ ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3,’ ‘The Lego Movie 2,’ and ‘Toy Story 4’ are all good movies to watch with your family.

Insider picked the top kids’ movies so far of 2019 to watch.

“The Lego Movie 2,” “Captain Marvel,” and Netflix’s first animated feature “Klaus” are among the best family-friendly offerings of 2019.

After a year full of big-budget animated sequels, remakes, and originals, Insider has picked the best kids’ movies of the year.

We consider a kids’ movie to include both animated releases and live-action releases that can be watched with families.

From a third “How to Train Your Dragon” film to Netflix original “Klaus,” these are the movies we recommend families to watch together this year.

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” isn’t only a great outing for families, but the perfect one for siblings as well.

Warner Bros. Animation ‘The Lego Movie 2’ was pushed back from a May 2018 release. The delay didn’t matter. The sequel was still as awesome as the first.

It took five years for us to get a sequel to Warner Bros.’ excellent “The Lego Movie,” and it was well worth the wait. The film picks up right where the original left off with Emmet and his friends being confronted by Lego’s younger Duplo line of toys. When Wyldstyle, Batman, Unikitty, and more are kidnapped by a mysterious character, it’s up to Emmet to save them.

The bigger picture is rooted in a relationship between brothers and sisters growing up together that anyone from a large family can relate with. It all makes for a sequel that’s just as enjoyable and endearing as the original. It also has one of the best Batman moments in any DC film.

“Captain Marvel” will make young girls believe that no one can hold them back from their full potential.

Marvel Brie Larson gives kids another female role model.

“Captain Marvel” was the first really good movie of 2019, delivering another female superhero after WB’s Wonder Woman for young girls to look up to in Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Not only will it leave them feeling empowered, but hopefully it will encourage them to stand up for themselves or others, even if someone or something is holding them back. When I spoke with “The Walking Dead’s” Khary Payton earlier this year, he told me he couldn’t wait to take his daughters to see this film because it shows “women being the most powerful beings in the universe.“

Funnier than expected, the film has standout performances from Oscar winner Larson, Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jude Law.

“Detective Pikachu” is a heartfelt movie that’s worth watching if you’re a Pokémon or Ryan Reynolds fan.

Warner Bros. ‘Detective Pikachu’ gives us our first live-action Pokémon movie that feels right at home with ‘Roger Rabbit.’

If you enjoy Pokémon or have played a Pokémon-related game in the past few years, this movie’s for you. Not only do you feel you’re right inside a real-life version of hit game “Pokémon Go” with well-designed creatures, but there a lot of nods and references to the cartoon and wider universe throughout to delight diehard fans.

Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) perfectly embodies Pikachu as a wise-cracking, quick-witted private eye to transform the adorable character into more than just a mascot. It’s not a perfect film, but the relationship between Justice Smith and Pikachu delight and may even make you emotional by the film’s end.

“Toy Story 4” isn’t better than the original trilogy, but will still make you smile and the graphics are out of this world.

Disney/Pixar ‘Toy Story 4’ explores what happened to Bo Peep and introduces fans to new favourites.

No one needed another “Toy Story” movie, but the fourth entry in the franchise is undeniably funny and sweet and gave fans an answer to what happened to Woody’s old flame, Bo Peep (Annie Potts). It also gave fans a new favourite character in Forky (Tony Hale). Keanu Reeves continues a year of scene-stealing cameos as a Canadian action figure, Duke Kaboom.

The story focuses a bit too much on new characters and building upon the existing relationships of characters that fans grew up watching. Rex, Slinky, and the Potato Heads, and even Buzz provide little more than comedy relief for much of the film. Still, no one’s going to be disappointed here. “Toy Story 4” is gorgeous all the way through. Pixar flexes to show off realistic rain, mud, leaves, wood floors, and wear and tear in the toys.

“The Lion King” remake was loved much more by audiences than critics for its impressive realism.

Walt Disney Studios Jon Favreau directed the new remake of ‘The Lion King.’ Though great, it’s not better than the original.

“The Lion King” remake is visually stunning. If you grew up loving the animated movie, the remake will transport you back to the ’90s and make you feel like a kid again.

You may have some issues with the lions looking so photo-realistic that they don’t appear to emote. Still, Chiwetel Ejiofor is perfect as the villain, Scar, delivering a scarier version than Jeremy Irons’ sarcastic and sassy lion. Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner are also standouts as Nala, Pumbaa, and Timon, respectively. While faithful to the original, there are a few worthwhile additions to the movie that expand upon Nala and Scar.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” delivers a perfect, emotional ending to a fantastic trilogy.

DreamWorks Animation Insider correspondent Kim Renfro calls ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ the best trilogy of the decade.

It’s hard to imagine we would get an animated trilogy that would move audiences more than “Toy Story,” but “How to Train Your Dragon” comes pretty darn close.

The story of Hiccup and his dragon Toothless comes to an emotional close as the two discover, as the title suggests, a hidden world filled with hundreds, and thousands, of other dragons.

The DreamWorks movie delivers a story about friendship, loyalty, and loving someone so much that you know when it’s time to let them go. One of the trilogy’s greatest strengths has been the depiction of its heroes, living with a prosthetic limb and tail, and not treating either as a handicap. This trilogy celebrates differences and is one that will be loved for years to come.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” delivered a feel-good family adventure with another heroine to look up to.

Paramount Pictures ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ premiered on August 9, 2019.

Both critics and viewers alike embraced Paramount’s adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon cartoon.

Much of its success was because it didn’t play as a straight adaptation, but took enough risks to feel original as Dora was aged up to a young teen. If you’re familiar with Nickelodeon’s catalogue of material, the live-action film may feel a bit similar to 2017’s “Hey Arnold!” animated movie.

Overall, the film gives girls another strong female heroine to stand behind as fans embraced Isabella Moner’s performance and appreciated its self-aware humour.

“Klaus” will make you relive the glory days of 2D animation and hope we get more films like this.

Netflix/SAP If you love ‘The Emperor’s New Groove,’ postman Jesper feels like a distant cousin to Kuzco.

Pull out the tissues for this one. Netflix’s first venture into original animated feature films is a huge success and one of the best animated movies of the year. Director Sergio Pablos (cocreator of the “Despicable Me” franchise) grounds the origins of Santa in reality without even using his name in the film.

Pablos worked on the story of a spoiled, selfish postman (Jason Schwartzman) befriending a reclusive toyman named Klaus (J.K. Simmons) on and off for about a decade. Together, the two help transform a broken village ravaged by years of internal fighting.

Working with 250 animators and former Disney animator James Baxter (“The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King”), “Klaus” is an excellent return to 2D animation that uses lighting tools to push the medium into the 21st century while still feeling nostalgic.

“Klaus” delivers a reminder to be a bit nicer to those around you and that one act of kindness will spark another. It will be available in select theatres on Friday before its Netflix release on November 15.

“Frozen 2” is a story about self-discovery and finding your place in the world.

Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube Anna and Elsa return to go on a journey into the unknown.

It’s tough to live up to the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, but “Frozen 2” manages to deliver a film that dives into the past while helping to move the kingdom of Arendelle forward.

When Elsa starts hearing a mysterious voice sing out to her, she sets off into a mysterious forest with Anna, Sven, Kristoff, and Olaf. Inadvertently, the sisters discover answers to their past about their family while also learning more about themselves. Surprisingly, there’s no main villain in “Frozen 2,” but it doesn’t really need one as the film focuses on the bond of the sisters and correcting wrongs.

Olaf delivers plenty of laughs and you’ll easily get caught up in the gorgeously animated picture. Young girls are going to want to dress up in all of the new outfits the sisters wear.

None of the songs in “Frozen 2” may top “Let It Go,” but at least one of them is catchy enough to stay in your head hours after the film is done. Kids and adults alike will have a new favourite character in a tiny nameless salamander.

