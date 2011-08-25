WATCH: Steve Jobs' Most Important Product Announcements, Ever

Steve Kovach
steve jobs

Photo: AP

Steve Jobs introduced just about every flagship product Apple ever launched.Well, at least the ones that mattered.

We took a look at the most important product announcements that helped shape Apple into the company it is today.

1998: The iMac basically saved Apple's hardware business from collapse

2001: Jobs introduces the iPod, the device that changes digital music forever

2004: The iPod Mini quickly became the most popular digital music player on the planet

2006: Jobs introduces the MacBook Pro, the first Apple laptop powered by an Intel processor

2007: The iPhone set the standard for every smartphone to date

2008: The MacBook Air blows everyone away as a super-thin, super-light laptop. Today, the Air is Apple's entry-level laptop

2010: Steve Jobs proves that there's a tablet market with the iPad

