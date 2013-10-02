The Craziest Things Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld Has Ever Said

Karl Lagerfeld, t

he creative director for both Chanel and Fendi,is perhaps the world’s most quotable fashion designer.

Critical, dramatic, and obsessed with his spoiled cat Choupette, there’s a polarising Lagerfeld quote out there for almost every occasion.

The best Lagerfeld-isms are now available in the form of a coffee table book.

To compile the glossy hardcover, “The World According To Karl,” editors Patrick Mauriès and Jean-Christophe Napias combed through thousands of French, American, and British interviews with the designer and documentaries about his life to find his choicest quotes.

Here are some of our favourites, on everything from fashion to raising children:

On Having Kids: “I never wanted to have children. Because if a child didn’t do as well as me, I wouldn’t have loved it, and if did better than me I wouldn’t have loved it either.”

On Revenge: “I know revenge is mean and horrible, but I see no reason why I shouldn’t do something back if somebody has done something bad to me. When people think it’s all forgotten, I pull the chair away — maybe 10 years later.”

On Beauty: “I’m surrounded by young and beautiful people. I hate looking at ugliness.”

On Food: “I don’t need to shop for food because I never eat.”

On Fashion: “Trendy is the last stage before tacky.”

On Sweat Pants: “Jogging pants are a sign of defeat. You’ve lost control of your life, so you go out in jogging pants.

On Russian Men: “If I were a Russian woman I’d be a lesbian. Russian men are not very good-looking.”

On Men In General: “I hate small men. They’re the most wicked, bitter, and vindictive kind there is.”

On His Famous Sunglasses: “I never go out without my notorious dark glasses. I like to see, not to be observed.”

And On Himself: “Normal people think I’m insane.”

Check out the rest and buy a copy of “The World According to Karl” from publisher Flammarion here.

