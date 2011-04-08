The 10 Greatest Trial Movies Of All Time

Photo: A Few Good Men via YouTube

The beginning of the trial against alleged insider trader Raj Rajaratnam began with jury selection.Remember the movie Runaway Jury?



It’s the film is about jury selection and how corrupt it can be.

Not surprisingly, soon after the Raj jury was selected, a rumour about the jury selection process during the Raj trial went around.

The rumour says that the judge selected “I think I hate Wall Street but I don’t know why” types who never read the Financial Times, the WSJ, etc.

It’s not true. Many in the jury are attentively taking notes and not once have we seen an eye roll.

But as the Raj trial unfold, we continued to realise how different an on-screen trial is to the real thing.

We’re pretty sure you’d prefer the Hollywood tale to the real thing. As much fun as the Raj trial can be sometimes, these on-screen versions are much more entertaining.

