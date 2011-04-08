The 10 Greatest Trial Movies Of All Time

Photo: A Few Good Men via YouTube
The beginning of the trial against alleged insider trader Raj Rajaratnam began with jury selection.Remember the movie Runaway Jury?
It’s the film is about jury selection and how corrupt it can be.
Not surprisingly, soon after the Raj jury was selected, a rumour about the jury selection process during the Raj trial went around.
The rumour says that the judge selected “I think I hate Wall Street but I don’t know why” types who never read the Financial Times, the WSJ, etc.
It’s not true. Many in the jury are attentively taking notes and not once have we seen an eye roll.
But as the Raj trial unfold, we continued to realise how different an on-screen trial is to the real thing.
We’re pretty sure you’d prefer the Hollywood tale to the real thing. As much fun as the Raj trial can be sometimes, these on-screen versions are much more entertaining.
This film is all about jury selection. Wendell Rohr, played by Dustin Hoffman, is taking on the gun lobby. The gun lobby, however, has hired an infamous jury consultant called Rankin Fitch (played by Gene Hackman). Nicholas Easter (played by John Cusack) is a juror with an ulterior motive. It's awesome.
In a film that ostensibly sent her into the Hollywood stratosphere, Reese Witherspoon plays sorority girl Elle Woods, who goes off to Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend after he says she wasn't 'serious enough.' She manages to score an internship with a top law firm, which is tasked with defending a famous fitness instructor accused of murdering her much older husband. The final court scene has a great twist...
The entire film is heartbreaking but Matthew McConaughey's closing remarks in this film are the epitome of tear-jerker. The film, set in the Deep South in Mississippi, tells the story of the rape of a young black girl by two white men, who are then murdered by the girl's father, and the subsequet trial of the father who's played by Samuel L. Jackson. It's a star-studded cast: McConaughey, Jackson, Sandra Bullock, Kevin Spacey, Kiefer and Donald Sutherland and Ashley Judd.
Starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, Philadelphia was groundbreaking for being 'one of the first mainstream Hollywood films to acknowledge HIV/AIDS, homosexuality and homophobia.' In the film, Tom Hanks plays an attorney who sues his former employer after they fire him because he is sick. Washington plays his lawyer.
This Academy Award nominated film tells the true story of father and son Giuseppe and Gerry Conlon (played by Pete Postlethwaite and Daniel Day-Lewis), who were falsely accused of involvement in two IRA bombings outside London. After 15 years in prison, human rights lawyer Gareth Peirce (played by Emma Thompson) becomes a game-changer.
Two college students from New York are driving through rural Alabama when another pair driving the exact same car commits a murder. The young New Yorkers are put on trial for a crime they didn't commit, and they need a lawyer. So cousin 'Vinny' ventures to the South from Brooklyn with his girlfriend (played by Marisa Tomei -- who won an Academy Award for the role) to defend them. The final court scene is an absolute classic.
To Kill a Mockingbird is considered to be one of the greatest American films (and novels) of all time. It tells the story of Scout and her lawyer father, Atticus Finch (played by Gregory Peck), who is tasked with defending a black man accused of raping a white woman in Alabama in the 30s. 'In 2003, AFI named Atticus Finch the greatest movie hero of the 20th century.' As a sidenote, Robert Duvall made his Hollywood debut in the film.
This classic Academy Award nominated film starring Henry Fonda tells the tale of a jury of 12 men as they debate whether the defendant in the case is guilty beyond reasonable doubt. 'The film is notable for its almost exclusive use of one set: with the exception of two short scenes at the beginning and the end of the film... and two short scenes in an adjoining washroom, the entire movie takes place in the jury room.'
