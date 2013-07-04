Here's Where To Find The Biggest And Best July 4th Fireworks Shows

Fireworks are the biggest and brightest of all Independence Day traditions, and each year people gather across the country to see the amazing pyrotechnics that commemorate the birth of our nation.



Fireworks have reportedly been a part of July 4th celebrations since 1777, and today they’re a key part of almost any July 4th celebration.

While shows vary in size and length around the country, some places go above and beyond to light up their skies.

Learn more about the NYC fireworks show here. WASHINGTON, DC: This show is among the largest in the country, costing $255,000 and lasting over 17 minutes. The fireworks are set off from the Reflecting Pool, so those who can score a seat on the National Mall the best view, but the lights can be seen from miles away. Learn more about the D.C. fireworks show here. BOSTON: The Boston display is one of the nation's most expensive, costing a record $2.5 million this year. The 20+ minute display is televised and is accompanied by the music of the famed Boston Pops. Learn more about the Boston fireworks show here. PHILADELPHIA: The annual Philly 4th of July Jam and Grand Finale Fireworks show takes place over the Philadelphia Museum of Art and features a star-studded concert each year. This year John Mayer, Ne-Yo and Demi Lovato are expected to perform, among others. Learn more about the Philadelphia fireworks show here. CHICAGO: The Windy City's fireworks will be held on the picturesque Navy Pier and will cost over $100,000 this year alone. Those who want the best view can board one of the many pricey cruises that allow patrons a view of the fireworks from Lake Michigan. Learn more about the Chicago fireworks show here. SEATTLE: This spectacular 21-minute show over Lake Union costs upwards of $150,000 each year and features more than 10,000 individual effects. Learn more about the Seattle fireworks show here. SAN DIEGO: This will be the fourth annual Big Bay Boom Fireworks Show and organisers expect up to 500,000 people to attend. This year's show is sponsored by the Port of San Diego and has an undisclosed budget. Learn more about the San Diego fireworks show here. ATLANTIC CITY: This two-part show is one of the longest and most elaborate fireworks shows in the country, and it's still on this year even in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. The first show is 22 minutes long and will take place over the marina, while the second show is 24 minutes long and will take place over the beach and boardwalk. Learn more about the Atlantic City fireworks show here. NASHVILLE: organisers in Nashville spent over $125,000 on this year's Independence Day show, which will include 13,460 pounds of fireworks and will be accompanied by the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. Learn more about the Nashville fireworks show here. Learn more about the New Orleans fireworks show here. Learn more about the Las Vegas fireworks show here. Feeling patriotic? The 50 Most American Americans Alive >

