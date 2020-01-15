The 25 best US jobs that are hiring right now — and what they pay

Caroline Hroncich
John Moore / Getty ImagesPhysician assistant is one of the best jobs to apply to in the new year based on job satisfaction, salary, and openings.

The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to start looking for a new job.

January and February are the best months to seek out a new role because companies have updated budgets and sales forecasts, which give a better sense of whether they can take on new hires, according to résumé writing service TopResume. Job site Glassdoor, for example, saw a 22% uptick in the number of new applications on the site in January, the company told Business Insider.

If you’re looking to get hired in the new year, it may be prudent to refine your research to the roles that are hiring the most.Glassdoor broke down the 50 best jobs based on salary, number of openings, and job satisfaction. The list includes jobs offering six-figure salaries like software engineer, finance manager, and strategy manager.

Here are the top 25 jobs if you’re looking to get hired in 2020. You can read the full list here.

25. Sales manager

Getty ImagesSales manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 6,272

Median base salary: $US70,489

24. Facilities manager

Matt Cardy/Getty ImagesFacilities manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 5,842

Median base salary: $US70,160

23. Occupational therapist

Ben Sklar/Getty imagesOccupational therapist.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings: 14,838

Median base salary: $US74,339

22. Electrical engineer

Goran Bogicevic/ShutterstockElectrical engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Number of job openings: 7,756

Median base salary: $US77,035

21. Project manager

Getty Images/Hero ImagesProject manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings: 37,764

Median base salary: $US77,396

20. Physical therapist

David Rogers/Getty ImagesPhysical therapist.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings: 28,886

Median base salary: $US71,483

19. Clinic manager

Dusan Petkovic/Getty ImagesClinic manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 5,768

Median base salary: $US70,000

18. Applications engineer

Oli Scarff / Getty ImagesApplications engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Number of job openings: 9,550

Median base salary: $US76,854

17. Program manager

Getty ImagesProgram manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings: 19,280

Median base salary: $US87,005

16. Accounting manager

filadendron/Getty ImagesAccounting manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 3,589

Median base salary: $US85,794

15. Finance manager

create jobs 51/ShutterstockFinance manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 4,091

Median base salary: $US120,644

14. Salesforce developer

aSuruwataRi/ShutterstockSalesforce developer.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Number of job openings: 3,639

Median base salary: $US81,175

13. Operations manager

Morsa Images/Getty ImagesOperations manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 19,198

Median base salary: $US70,189

12. HR manager

REUTERS/Gary CameronHR manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.1

Number of job openings: 3,966

Median base salary: $US83,190

11. Nursing manager

Portland Press Herald/Getty ImagesNursing manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Number of job openings: 12,320

Median base salary: $US85,389

10. Business development manager

Getty ImagesBusiness development manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 6,560

Median base salary: $US78,480

9. Strategy manager

Shutterstock.comStrategy manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.3

Number of job openings: 3,515

Median base salary: $US133,067

8. Speech language pathologist

Getty ImagesSpeech language pathologist.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 29,167

Median base salary: $US71,867

7. Software engineer

Getty ImagesSoftware engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings: 50,438

Median base salary: $US105,563

6. Data engineer

Getty ImagesData engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 6,941

Median base salary: $US102,472

5. DevOps engineer

PR Image Factory/ShutterstockDevOps engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 6,603

Median base salary: $US107,310

4. Product manager

Getty ImagesProduct manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 12,173

Median base salary: $US117,713

3. Data scientist

Getty ImagesData scientist.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 6,542

Median base salary: $US107,801

2. Java developer

Courtesy of eclipse_images/Getty ImagesJava developer.

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 16,136

Median Base Salary: $US83,589

1. Front end engineer

MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty ImagesFront end engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 13,122

Median base salary: $US105,240

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.