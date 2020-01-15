The 25 best US jobs that are hiring right now — and what they pay

- The beginning of a new year is one of the best times to start looking for a new job.
- Glassdoor broke down the 50 best jobs based on salary, number of openings, and job satisfaction.
- Jobs including Java developer and physician assistant ranked among the best roles to apply to in 2020.
January and February are the best months to seek out a new role because companies have updated budgets and sales forecasts, which give a better sense of whether they can take on new hires, according to résumé writing service TopResume. Job site Glassdoor, for example, saw a 22% uptick in the number of new applications on the site in January, the company told Business Insider.
If you’re looking to get hired in the new year, it may be prudent to refine your research to the roles that are hiring the most.Glassdoor broke down the 50 best jobs based on salary, number of openings, and job satisfaction. The list includes jobs offering six-figure salaries like software engineer, finance manager, and strategy manager.
Here are the top 25 jobs if you’re looking to get hired in 2020. You can read the full list here.
25. Sales manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings: 6,272
Median base salary: $US70,489
24. Facilities manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings: 5,842
Median base salary: $US70,160
23. Occupational therapist
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Number of job openings: 14,838
Median base salary: $US74,339
22. Electrical engineer
Job satisfaction rating: 3.7
Number of job openings: 7,756
Median base salary: $US77,035
21. Project manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Number of job openings: 37,764
Median base salary: $US77,396
20. Physical therapist
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Number of job openings: 28,886
Median base salary: $US71,483
19. Clinic manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings: 5,768
Median base salary: $US70,000
18. Applications engineer
Job satisfaction rating: 3.7
Number of job openings: 9,550
Median base salary: $US76,854
17. Program manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Number of job openings: 19,280
Median base salary: $US87,005
16. Accounting manager
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings: 3,589
Median base salary: $US85,794
15. Finance manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings: 4,091
Median base salary: $US120,644
14. Salesforce developer
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Number of job openings: 3,639
Median base salary: $US81,175
13. Operations manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings: 19,198
Median base salary: $US70,189
12. HR manager
Job satisfaction rating: 4.1
Number of job openings: 3,966
Median base salary: $US83,190
11. Nursing manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.7
Number of job openings: 12,320
Median base salary: $US85,389
10. Business development manager
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings: 6,560
Median base salary: $US78,480
9. Strategy manager
Job satisfaction rating: 4.3
Number of job openings: 3,515
Median base salary: $US133,067
8. Speech language pathologist
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings: 29,167
Median base salary: $US71,867
7. Software engineer
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Number of job openings: 50,438
Median base salary: $US105,563
6. Data engineer
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings: 6,941
Median base salary: $US102,472
5. DevOps engineer
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings: 6,603
Median base salary: $US107,310
4. Product manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings: 12,173
Median base salary: $US117,713
3. Data scientist
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings: 6,542
Median base salary: $US107,801
2. Java developer
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 16,136
Median Base Salary: $US83,589
1. Front end engineer
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings: 13,122
Median base salary: $US105,240
