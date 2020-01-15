The 25 best US jobs that are hiring right now — and what they pay

John Moore / Getty Images Physician assistant is one of the best jobs to apply to in the new year based on job satisfaction, salary, and openings.

The beginning of a new year is one of the best times to start looking for a new job.

Glassdoor broke down the 50 best jobs based on salary, number of openings, and job satisfaction.

Jobs including Java developer and physician assistant ranked among the best roles to apply to in 2020.

January and February are the best months to seek out a new role because companies have updated budgets and sales forecasts, which give a better sense of whether they can take on new hires, according to résumé writing service TopResume. Job site Glassdoor, for example, saw a 22% uptick in the number of new applications on the site in January, the company told Business Insider.

If you’re looking to get hired in the new year, it may be prudent to refine your research to the roles that are hiring the most.Glassdoor broke down the 50 best jobs based on salary, number of openings, and job satisfaction. The list includes jobs offering six-figure salaries like software engineer, finance manager, and strategy manager.

Here are the top 25 jobs if you’re looking to get hired in 2020. You can read the full list here.

25. Sales manager

Getty Images Sales manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 6,272

Median base salary: $US70,489

24. Facilities manager

Matt Cardy/Getty Images Facilities manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 5,842

Median base salary: $US70,160

23. Occupational therapist

Ben Sklar/Getty images Occupational therapist.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings: 14,838

Median base salary: $US74,339

22. Electrical engineer

Goran Bogicevic/Shutterstock Electrical engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Number of job openings: 7,756

Median base salary: $US77,035

21. Project manager

Getty Images/Hero Images Project manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings: 37,764

Median base salary: $US77,396

20. Physical therapist

David Rogers/Getty Images Physical therapist.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings: 28,886

Median base salary: $US71,483

19. Clinic manager

Dusan Petkovic/Getty Images Clinic manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 5,768

Median base salary: $US70,000

18. Applications engineer

Oli Scarff / Getty Images Applications engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Number of job openings: 9,550

Median base salary: $US76,854

17. Program manager

Getty Images Program manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings: 19,280

Median base salary: $US87,005

16. Accounting manager

filadendron/Getty Images Accounting manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 3,589

Median base salary: $US85,794

15. Finance manager

create jobs 51/Shutterstock Finance manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 4,091

Median base salary: $US120,644

14. Salesforce developer

aSuruwataRi/Shutterstock Salesforce developer.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Number of job openings: 3,639

Median base salary: $US81,175

13. Operations manager

Morsa Images/Getty Images Operations manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 19,198

Median base salary: $US70,189

12. HR manager

REUTERS/Gary Cameron HR manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.1

Number of job openings: 3,966

Median base salary: $US83,190

11. Nursing manager

Portland Press Herald/Getty Images Nursing manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Number of job openings: 12,320

Median base salary: $US85,389

10. Business development manager

Getty Images Business development manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 6,560

Median base salary: $US78,480

9. Strategy manager

Shutterstock.com Strategy manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.3

Number of job openings: 3,515

Median base salary: $US133,067

8. Speech language pathologist

Getty Images Speech language pathologist.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 29,167

Median base salary: $US71,867

7. Software engineer

Getty Images Software engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings: 50,438

Median base salary: $US105,563

6. Data engineer

Getty Images Data engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 6,941

Median base salary: $US102,472

5. DevOps engineer

PR Image Factory/Shutterstock DevOps engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 6,603

Median base salary: $US107,310

4. Product manager

Getty Images Product manager.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings: 12,173

Median base salary: $US117,713

3. Data scientist

Getty Images Data scientist.

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 6,542

Median base salary: $US107,801

2. Java developer

Courtesy of eclipse_images/Getty Images Java developer.

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 16,136

Median Base Salary: $US83,589

1. Front end engineer

MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images Front end engineer.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 13,122

Median base salary: $US105,240

