The 8 Best Jobs That Don't Require A College Degree

No job and no degree? Don’t fret. There are plenty of great opportunities out there.

CareerBuilder recently partnered with Economic Modelling Specialists Intl. (EMSI) to compile a list of the hottest jobs for 2015 that don’t require a college degree.

The list features professions for which the number of jobs companies post each month significantly outpaces the number of people they actually hire — showing where companies are most hungry for talent.

“While the job market is growing stronger, employment hasn’t necessarily returned to pre-recession levels for a number of occupations,” says Rosemary Haefner, CareerBuilder’s vice president of human resources. “Workers have had to explore new possibilities and reinvent their careers. This list highlights occupations that are in demand, have a wide range of pay, and are accessible for most workers.”

The list was compiled using EMSI’s extensive labour market database, which pulls from over 90 national and state employment resources.

CareerBuilder and EMSI looked at the average number of people hired per month in more than 700 occupations from January 2013 through August 2014 and compared that to the number of job postings for each occupation aggregated from online job sites for the same period. They also looked at growth projections, average pay for each job, and education requirements.

“Education will always benefit workers in terms of providing more opportunities and better-paying opportunities,” Haefner says. “However, there are many people who don’t have a college degree and who make a good living working in jobs that match their interests. Education is the preferred path, but not the only one.”

