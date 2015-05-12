The 15 best jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree

If you think you need a bachelor’s degree to have a respectable career, think again.
A new report by the career-guidance website CareerCast found that there are plenty of fast-growing, well-paying jobs — including dental hygienist and registered nurse — that don’t require four years of college.
To compile its list, CareerCast evaluated 200 professions across a variety of industries and skill levels to determine the highest-paying jobs with the best hiring outlook that don’t require a bachelor’s degree. It gathered data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the Census Bureau, trade-association studies, and other sources.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.