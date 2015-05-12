The 15 best jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree

Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images Dental hygienist earn an annual median salary of $US70,210.

If you think you need a bachelor’s degree to have a respectable career, think again.

A new report by the career-guidance website CareerCast found that there are plenty of fast-growing, well-paying jobs — including dental hygienist and registered nurse — that don’t require four years of college.

To compile its list, CareerCast evaluated 200 professions across a variety of industries and skill levels to determine the highest-paying jobs with the best hiring outlook that don’t require a bachelor’s degree. It gathered data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the Census Bureau, trade-association studies, and other sources.

Medical records technician Annual median salary: $US34,160 Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +22% Administrative assistant Annual median salary: $US35,330 Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +12% Carpenter Annual median salary: $US39,940 Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +24% Appliance repairer Annual median salary: $US43,640 Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +21% Electrician Annual median salary: $US49,840 Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +20% Multimedia artist Annual median salary: $US61,370 Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +6% Web developer Annual median salary: $US62,500 Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +20% Registered nurse Annual median salary: $US65,470 Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +19% Dental hygienist Annual median salary: $US70,210 Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +33%

