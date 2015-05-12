The 15 best jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree

Jacquelyn Smith
Dental hygienistBoston Globe/Contributor/Getty ImagesDental hygienist earn an annual median salary of $US70,210.

If you think you need a bachelor’s degree to have a respectable career, think again.

A new report by the career-guidance website CareerCast found that there are plenty of fast-growing, well-paying jobs — including dental hygienist and registered nurse — that don’t require four years of college.

To compile its list, CareerCast evaluated 200 professions across a variety of industries and skill levels to determine the highest-paying jobs with the best hiring outlook that don’t require a bachelor’s degree. It gathered data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the Census Bureau, trade-association studies, and other sources.

Medical records technician

Annual median salary: $US34,160

Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +22%

Administrative assistant

Annual median salary: $US35,330

Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +12%

Carpenter

Annual median salary: $US39,940

Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +24%

Appliance repairer

Annual median salary: $US43,640

Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +21%

Electrician

Annual median salary: $US49,840

Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +20%

Multimedia artist

Annual median salary: $US61,370

Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +6%

Web developer

Annual median salary: $US62,500

Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +20%

Registered nurse

Annual median salary: $US65,470

Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +19%

Dental hygienist

Annual median salary: $US70,210

Projected hiring outlook by 2022: +33%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.