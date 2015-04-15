Perhaps if you had known that some of the best jobs of 2015 would require mathematical skills, you would have paid more attention in your high school algebra class.

Professions like actuary, mathematician, and statistician are three of the top jobs in America right now, according to CareerCast.com, a career guidance website that just released its 27th annual Jobs Rated report.

CareerCast evaluated income, outlook, environmental factors, stress, and physical demands for 200 professions across a wide variety of industries, salary ranges, and skill levels.

Using this data — gathered from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the Census Bureau, trade association studies, and other sources — CareerCast was able to determine the best and worst jobs of 2015.

This year’s report named actuary the best job. These are the professionals who analyse the financial costs of risk and uncertainty using mathematics, statistics, and financial theory.

According to the latest data available, the annual mid-level (50th percentile of workers in the field) pay

for actuaries is $US94,209.

“Jobs in mathematics rank among the nation’s best jobs because they are financially lucrative, offer abundant opportunities for advancement, and provide the opportunity to do great work in a supportive environment,” says Tony Lee, publisher of CareerCast.com, in a press statement.

Here are the 10 best jobs of 2015:

2015 Rank Job Title Mid-level Income 1 Actuary $US94,209 2 Audiologist $US71,133 3 Mathematician $US102,182 4 Statistician $US79,191 5 Biomedical Engineer $US89,165 6 Data Scientist $US124,149 7 Dental Hygienist $US71,102 8 Software Engineer $US93,113 9 Occupational Therapist $US77,114 10 Computer Systems Analyst $US81,150

Click here to see the full rankings of all 200 jobs and the report’s methodology.

