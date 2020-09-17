25 high-paying jobs of the future that don't require a college degree

Jamie Grill/Getty Images Exercise trainer is one career that doesn’t require a college degree and has a bright future ahead.

Not all high-paying jobs that are likely to see big employment growth over the next decade need a bachelor’s or graduate degree.

Using employment projections and salary data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, we found which jobs are set to have a bright future over the next decade that don’t require a college degree.

These jobs include fitness instructors, electricians, and various first-line supervisors.

If you are looking for a career change during the pandemic and don’t have a college degree, one of these jobs may be a good place to start your search, as these occupations are expected to have a bright future over the next decade.

To find out which high-paying jobs are likely to grow over the next several years, we used the latest employment projections and median annual salaries from the Bureau of Labour Statistics. Using 2019-2029 employment projections and May 2019 annual salaries, we calculated the geometric mean for each occupation to allow for an overall ranking of occupations.

Since we want to focus on high-paying jobs, we looked at only those that make above the median salary among all occupations of $US39,810. To look at occupations that don’t require a college degree, we then found the highest-ranking jobs on our overall list where the typical required education is a high school diploma or its equivalent, postsecondary degree award, some college but with no degree, or has no formal education requirement.

Some of the following jobs are expected to grow above the average among all occupations from 2019 to 2029, at 3.7%. One of those especially quickly growing occupations is industrial machinery mechanics, which is expected to see employment growth of 62,300 new jobs between 2019 and 2029, or a 15.6% expansion. Dental assistants is another occupation that is expected to grow faster than the overall average, by 23,400 net new jobs or 6.6%.

It is important to note that the estimates developed by BLS use historical data and do not take into account the effects of the pandemic on employment, per a BLS press release regarding the recent employment projections.

For instance, flight attendants have a typical educational requirement of a high school diploma, and the Bureau of Labour Statistics projects that this occupation is expected to have a bright future over the next decade. However, the airline industry has been one of the hardest hit amid the pandemic with a drop in demand, job cuts, and a Moody’s prediction that it will take years for this industry to recover.

Here are 25 high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree and that have bright futures ahead:

25. Machinists

Photographer is my life./Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:16,300

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US44,420

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

24. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Sutiporn Somnam/Getty

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:15,100

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US48,730

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

23. Wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives (except technical and scientific products)

Alistair Berg/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:13,200

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US59,930

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

22. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:19,400

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US40,780

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

21. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Dan Reynolds Photography/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:16,900

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US48,980

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

20. Bus drivers

Monty Rakusen/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:20,800

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US43,030

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

19. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:13,300

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US67,460

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

18. Dental assistants

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:23,400

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US40,080

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

17. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:19,400

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US49,370

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

16. Firefighters

Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:20,300

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US50,850

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

15. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Eric Audras/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:20,900

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US55,160

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

14. Flight attendants

Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:21,100

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US56,640

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

13. All other medical dosimetrists, medical records specialists, and health technologists and technicians

Sigrid Gombert/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:29,000

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US42,630

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

12. First-line supervisors of transportation and material-moving workers (except aircraft cargo handling supervisors)

Fertnig/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:23,500

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US55,060

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

11. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:30,600

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US45,260

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

10. Insurance sales agents

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:27,500

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US50,940

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

9. Massage therapists

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:34,400

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US42,820

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

8. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Sornranison Prakittrakoon/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:33,000

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US66,210

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

7. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:57,600

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US40,390

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

6. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Getty / Jose Maria Hernandez / EyeEm

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:39,100

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US63,150

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

5. Computer user support specialists

Associated Press

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:54,800

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US52,270

Typical educational requirements: Some college, no degree

4. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

SDI Productions/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:65,700

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US47,480

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

3. Industrial machinery mechanics

serts/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:62,300

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US53,590

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

2. Electricians

ftwitty/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:62,200

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US56,180

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

1. Sales representatives of services (except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel)

Katleho Seisa/Getty Images

Projected new positions between 2019 and 2029:64,200

Median annual earnings in 2019: $US56,130

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

