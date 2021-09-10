Search

The 30 best jobs of the future

Madison Hoff
  • The following are 30 jobs that pay above the median wage and are projected to grow over the decade.
  • We used 2020-2030 employment projections and 2020 wage data to find high-paying jobs that are expected to grow.
  • Managerial, tech, and medical jobs like registered nurses made up some of the top 30 occupations.
30. Electricians
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 66,100   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US56,900 ($AU77,233)

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

29. All other computer occupations
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,700   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US92,870 ($AU126,056)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

This is a catchall occupation title for other computer occupations, such as web administrators and blockchain engineers.

28. Ophthalmologists (except pediatric) and all other physicians
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 18,700   

Median annual wage in May 2020: At least $US208,000 ($AU282,326) (exact median estimate for May 2020 is not available)

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

This is a catchall occupation title for other physicians, such as hospitalists and sports medicine physicians.

27. Computer systems analysts
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 42,800   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US93,730 ($AU127,223)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

26. Marketing managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 29,400   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US142,170 ($AU192,973)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

25. Logisticians
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 56,400   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US76,270 ($AU103,524)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

24. Human resources specialists
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 70,200   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US63,490 ($AU86,177)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

23. Physical therapists
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 49,100   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US91,010 ($AU123,531)

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

22. Physician assistants
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,100   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US115,390 ($AU156,623)

Typical educational requirements: Master’s degree

21. Industrial machinery mechanics
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 83,600   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US55,490 ($AU75,319)

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

20. Information security analysts
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 47,100   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US103,590 ($AU140,607)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

19. All other personal service managers; entertainment and recreation managers (except gambling); and all other managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 42,200   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US116,350 ($AU157,926)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

This is a catchall occupation title for other personal service managers and other managers, such as spa managers and compliance managers.

18. Secondary school teachers (except special and career/technical education)
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 78,200   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US62,870 ($AU85,336)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

17. Construction managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 51,400   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US97,180 ($AU131,906)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

16. Sales representatives of services (except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel)
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 97,000   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US58,770 ($AU79,771)

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

15. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 122,100   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US47,130 ($AU63,971)

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

14. Postsecondary health specialties teachers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 58,900   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US99,090 ($AU134,499)

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

13. Elementary school teachers (except special education)
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 101,700   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US60,940 ($AU82,716)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

12. Accountants and auditors
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 96,000   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US73,560 ($AU99,846)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

11. All other project management specialists and business operations specialists
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 99,200   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US77,420 ($AU105,085)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

This is a catchall occupation title that includes sustainability specialists and online merchants.

10. Computer and information systems managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 52,700   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US151,150 ($AU205,162)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

9. Lawyers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 71,500   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US126,930 ($AU172,287)

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

8. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 163,600   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US65,810 ($AU89,326)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

7. Management analysts
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 124,400   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US87,660 ($AU118,984)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

6. Nurse practitioners
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 114,900   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US111,680 ($AU151,588)

Typical educational requirements: Master’s degree

5. Medical and health services managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 139,600   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US104,280 ($AU141,543)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

4. Financial managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 118,200   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US134,180 ($AU182,128)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

3. Registered nurses
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 276,800   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US75,330 ($AU102,248)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

2. General and operations managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 226,300   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US103,650 ($AU140,688)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

1. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 409,500   

Median annual wage in May 2020: $US110,140 ($AU149,497)

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

How we came up with our list of the best jobs of the future
The above list of jobs both pay above the median wage and are poised to grow over the next decade. 

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases annual employment projections of how various jobs will grow or decline over the next decade. The latest release shows how occupations could change from 2020 to 2030. Overall, BLS forecasts that employment will grow by 11.9 million, from 153.5 million in 2020 to 165.4 million in 2030. 

Insider was interested in looking at jobs that pay well and that also may see more jobs added over the decade. To come up with our set of jobs that are expected to have bright futures ahead of them, we took the geometric mean of median annual wages and projected employment growth from 2020 to 2030 for each occupation. We then ranked occupations based on their geometric mean. A higher geometric mean would mean a higher rank.

Wage data is for May 2020 from the Bureau’s Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program that was released earlier this year. We only included jobs that pay at least $US41,950 ($AU56,940), the median wage for all occupations, because we were interested in jobs that are both expected to grow and pay well. Based on this, several of the top jobs are medical, tech, or manager positions. 

It’s important to note that some jobs in BLS’ projections are are expected to grow a lot over the decade, even faster than the 7.7% increase for all occupations, but mainly due to recovery from jobs lost seen during the pandemic. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic triggered an economic recession from February to April 2020, which led to substantial and immediate declines in output and employment,” BLS wrote in a news release for the employment projections. “Because 2020 serves as the base year for the 2020–30 projections, these recession impacts translate to lower base-year values than seen in recent projections and, therefore, higher projected employment growth.”

In fact, BLS published two separate tables of the projected fastest-growing jobs. One of the tables consider all jobs and the other one BLS notes excludes “occupations with above average cyclical recovery,” such as motion picture projectionists and restaurant cooks, both in industries that have been largely affected by the pandemic.

“Employment in the leisure and hospitality sector is projected to increase the fastest, largely driven by recovery growth, while the healthcare and social assistance sector is projected to add the most new jobs,” BLS wrote in a news release.

Our previous ranking using the geometric mean of median annual wages in 2020 and 2019-2029 projections can be found here. That projection didn’t take into account the pandemic’s impact on employment since the data used was from before the pandemic. However, Insider also previously looked into BLS alternate projections for 2019-2029 that took into account the pandemic’s impact on occupations and industries to see how job growth may be affected. 

