The 20 Best Jobs For People Who Want A Life Outside Of Work

Thanks to tight deadlines, crowded inboxes, constant meetings, and pressure to perform, it’s easy to fall into the trap of working too much.

And while it’s important to be dedicated to your career, finding time for a life outside of work is just as (or more) crucial.

“As humans, we need other outlets in our lives, such as friends, family, and hobbies, to live the kind of lives that bring us greater satisfaction,” says Scott Dobrowski, a community expert at Glassdoor, a site where employees can review their jobs and employers.

Glassdoor recently sifted through its data to find which professions offer the most flexible schedules, the option to work from home, and allow employees to set their own schedules. In other words: the jobs that provide the best work-life balance.

Data scientist, SEO specialist, and tour guide top the list.

“By maintaining a healthy work-life balance, we see employees who tend to be satisfied in their jobs,” Dobrowski explains. Employees in these jobs are motivated and hard working, yet still avoid burning out, which is good for both the employee and employer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.