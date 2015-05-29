The 11 best jobs for women in 2015





Although inequality is still very much present in the workplace, women have made great strides in recent years.

But some jobs are known for treating and paying women more fairly than others.

Jobs site CareerCast recently put together a

new list of the best jobs for women in 2015. Many of the jobs that made the list defy the gender conventions of the workplace.

CareerCast looked at jobs where the percentage of women working in that field either is rising or is at a high level and hasn’t fallen, making the barriers of entry for women in those fields less difficult to break through. They also considered factors such as income and growth potential.

All wages and outlooks listed are from the BLS and represent the entire labour force for each career.

Advertising and promotions manager Annual median wage: $US115,750 Projected growth outlook (by 2022):12% Number of people who hold this job who are women: 66% Dental hygienist Annual median wage: $US70,201 Projected growth outlook (by 2022): 33% Number of people who hold this job who are women: 98% Occupational therapist Annual median wage: $US75,400 Projected growth outlook (by 2022): 29% Number of people who hold this job who are women: 87%

