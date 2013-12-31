The 10 Best Jobs For People Who Love Maths

In today’s data-driven economy, those with excellent maths skills don’t have to look far to find high-paying, high-growth jobs open for the taking.

To find out which jobs offer the best opportunities for people who love maths, we analysed CareerCast’s list of the top 200 occupations in 2013 and pulled out those jobs that require analytical maths skills.

CareerCast, a job search site, measured the stress, physical demands, and both the current and future employment outlook of the 200 occupations.

The overall score for each job takes into account the pay; hiring outlook; stress; emotional factors, including the level of competitiveness and degree of public contact; and physical demands, such as stamina required and work conditions, that normally come with the job. Once the categories are combined, a lower overall score signals that the job is more desirable to employees.

Much of the data used to evaluate the jobs comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, other government agencies, trade associations, and private survey firms.

10. Economist Overall score: 654 Annual median salary: $91,210 BLS projected growth (through 2020): -2.9% Work environment score: 48 Stress score: 17 What they do: Studies and analyses the effects of resources such as land, labour, and raw materials, on costs and their relation to industry and government. The ranking is based on data that weighted stress, physical demands, and both the current and future employment outlook across 200 occupations from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. 9. Stockbroker Overall score: 609 Annual median salary: $72,484 BLS projected growth (through 2020): 15% Work environment score: 70 Stress score: 39 What they do: Facilitates the purchase and sale of stocks, bonds, and other securities for individual and institutional clients. The ranking is based on data that weighted stress, physical demands, and both the current and future employment outlook across 200 occupations from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. 8. Tax examiner (tax collector) Overall score: 560 Annual median salary: $50,210 BLS projected growth (through 2020): 8% Work environment score: 50 Stress score: 17 What they do: Determines tax liability and collects taxes from individuals or businesses. The ranking is based on data that weighted stress, physical demands, and both the current and future employment outlook across 200 occupations from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. 7. Insurance underwriter Overall score: 526 Annual median salary: $61,182 BLS projected growth (through 2020): 6% Work environment score: 46 Stress score: 16 What they do: Assesses and analyses the risks inherent in insuring potential policy holders before making recommendations to the insurance companies that employ them. The ranking is based on data that weighted stress, physical demands, and both the current and future employment outlook across 200 occupations from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. 6. Accountant Overall score: 405 Annual median salary: $63,175 BLS projected growth (through 2020): 14% Work environment score: 48 Stress score: 19 What they do: Prepares and analyses financial reports to assist managers in business, industry, and government. The ranking is based on data that weighted stress, physical demands, and both the current and future employment outlook across 200 occupations from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. 4. Meteorologist Overall score: 326 Annual median salary: $90,183 BLS projected growth (through 2020): 13% Work environment score: 47 Stress score: 14 What they do: Studies the physical characteristics, motions, and processes of Earth's atmosphere. The ranking is based on data that weighted stress, physical demands, and both the current and future employment outlook across 200 occupations from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. 3. Statistician Overall score: 296 Annual median salary: $74,200 BLS projected growth (through 2020): 14% Work environment score: 44 Stress score: 14 What they do: Tabulates, analyses, and interprets the numeric results of experiments and surveys. The ranking is based on data that weighted stress, physical demands, and both the current and future employment outlook across 200 occupations from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. 1. Actuary Overall score: 123 Annual median salary: $91,211 BLS projected growth (through 2020): 29% Work environment score: 44 Stress score: 16 What they do: Interprets statistics to determine probabilities of accidents, sickness, and death, and loss of property from theft and natural disasters. The ranking is based on data that weighted stress, physical demands, and both the current and future employment outlook across 200 occupations from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. What if you're not good at maths? Click here for 12 high-paying jobs for people who don't like maths >

