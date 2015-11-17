10 great jobs for people who hate people

Not everybody is a people person.

If this sounds like you, your best approach for finding a job could be searching for work where people skills aren’t all that necessary.

To find these jobs, we averaged data from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database full of detailed information on 974 occupations.

O*NET rates each occupation on a scale from zero to 100 on how much a job requires workers to be in contact with others and how much a job requires workers to be pleasant with others, where a lower rating signals less required sociability.

While people who hold these positions aren’t necessarily standoffish, the following jobs got the lowest average score and require very minimal good-natured interaction with others:

10. Economists Getty Images / Karen Hatch Required sociability score: 57.5 What they do: Conduct research, prepare reports, or formulate plans to address economic problems related to the production and distribution of goods and services or monetary and fiscal policy. 9. Potters JMN / Cover / Getty Images Required sociability score: 57 What they do: Operate production machines such as pug mill, jigger machine, or potter's wheel to process clay in manufacture of ceramic, pottery, and stoneware products. 8. Transportation equipment painters Shutterstock Required sociability score: 56.5 What they do: Operate or tend painting machines to paint surfaces of transportation equipment like automobiles, buses, trucks, trains, boats, and aeroplanes. 7. Forging machine setters, operators, and tenders US Department of Agriculture Required sociability score: 56.5 What they do: Set up, operate, or tend forging machines to taper, shape, or form metal or plastic parts. 6. Fallers Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Required sociability score: 56.5 What they do: Use axes or chainsaws to fell trees using knowledge of tree characteristics and cutting techniques to control direction of fall and minimise tree damage. 5. Geological sample test technicians U.S. Geological Survey Required sociability score: 56 What they do: Test or analyse geological samples, crude oil, or minerals to detect presence of petroleum, gas, or mineral deposits. 3. Garment or textile pressers U.S. Navy/Wikipedia Commons Required sociability score: 53.5 What they do: Operate steam, hydraulic, or other pressing machines to remove wrinkles from garments and flatwork items, or to shape, form, or patch articles. 2. Craft artists Shutterstock Required sociability score: 53.5 What they do: Create or reproduce handmade objects for sale and exhibition using a variety of techniques, such as welding, weaving, pottery, and needlecraft. 1. Poets, lyricists, and creative writers Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Required sociability score: 52 What they do: Create original written works, such as scripts, essays, prose, poetry or song lyrics, for publication or performance.

