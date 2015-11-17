10 great jobs for people who hate people

Not everybody is a people person.
If this sounds like you, your best approach for finding a job could be searching for work where people skills aren’t all that necessary.
To find these jobs, we averaged data from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database full of detailed information on 974 occupations.
O*NET rates each occupation on a scale from zero to 100 on how much a job requires workers to be in contact with others and how much a job requires workers to be pleasant with others, where a lower rating signals less required sociability.
While people who hold these positions aren’t necessarily standoffish, the following jobs got the lowest average score and require very minimal good-natured interaction with others:
Required sociability score: 57.5
What they do: Conduct research, prepare reports, or formulate plans to address economic problems related to the production and distribution of goods and services or monetary and fiscal policy.
Required sociability score: 57
What they do: Operate production machines such as pug mill, jigger machine, or potter's wheel to process clay in manufacture of ceramic, pottery, and stoneware products.
Required sociability score: 56.5
What they do: Operate or tend painting machines to paint surfaces of transportation equipment like automobiles, buses, trucks, trains, boats, and aeroplanes.
Required sociability score: 56.5
What they do: Set up, operate, or tend forging machines to taper, shape, or form metal or plastic parts.
Required sociability score: 56.5
What they do: Use axes or chainsaws to fell trees using knowledge of tree characteristics and cutting techniques to control direction of fall and minimise tree damage.
Required sociability score: 56
What they do: Test or analyse geological samples, crude oil, or minerals to detect presence of petroleum, gas, or mineral deposits.
Required sociability score: 53.5
What they do: Operate steam, hydraulic, or other pressing machines to remove wrinkles from garments and flatwork items, or to shape, form, or patch articles.
Required sociability score: 53.5
What they do: Create or reproduce handmade objects for sale and exhibition using a variety of techniques, such as welding, weaving, pottery, and needlecraft.
