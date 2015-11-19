The 11 best jobs for people who don't want to work a lot

The 40-hour workweek is on its way out, and more and more Americans are feeling overworked and under compensated. But what if there was an alternative?

To find jobs that allow you to work less but still get paid well, we analysed US census data for about 478 occupations distilled by the Minnesota Population Center’s 2013 American Community Survey Integrated Public Use Microdata Series.

According to this data, the average working American logs about 39 hours a week, and the median earned income — a sum of wage, salary, and business income — across all occupations is $US32,000.

People who hold the following jobs on average earn more than the median US income and typically work fewer than 39 hours a week.

11. Physical therapists

Average hours typically worked a week: 37.43

Median earned income: $US63,000

What they do: Assess, plan, organise, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

10. Postsecondary teachers

Average hours typically worked a week: 37.16

Median earned income: $US45,000

What they do: Teach courses to undergraduate or graduate students.

7. Recreational therapists

Average hours typically worked a week: 36.31

Median earned income: $US36,000

What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate medically-approved recreation programs for patients in hospitals, nursing homes, or other institutions.

5. Occupational therapists

Average hours typically worked a week: 36.02

Median earned income: $US60,000

What they do: Provide rehabilitative treatments and procedures that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills.

2. Occupational therapy assistants and aides

Average hours typically worked a week: 34.68

Median earned income: $US40,000

What they do: Assist occupational therapists in providing rehabilitative treatments and procedures that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills.

1. Dental hygienists

Average hours typically worked a week: 31.49

Median earned income: $US43,000

What they do: Clean teeth and examine oral areas, head, and neck for signs of oral disease. May educate patients on oral hygiene, take and develop x rays, or apply fluoride or sealants.

